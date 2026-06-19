Mark, Aregbesola Lead ADC Grand Finale Campaign Ahead of Ekiti Governorship Poll

• Say time has come for Ekiti to elect choice governor

•IPC, CEMESO, Yiaga Africa raise integrity alert, demand professional media coverage, credible election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, and National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, led the party’s top hierarchy to Ado-Ekiti for the grand finale of campaigns ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The ADC leaders called on the people of Ekiti State to rise and reclaim their state from forces that had held it hostage since its creation in 1996.

In a statement by Mark’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the chairman said the party’s governorship candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, was presented to supporters as the man capable of delivering the “government of the people’s dreams”.

Speaking at the rally in Ado-Ekiti, Aregbesola lamented the socio-economic and political challenges confronting the country, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of holding Nigeria hostage.

“Your country has been abducted,” Aregbesola declared, alleging that beyond the ransoms paid to bandits and terrorists, Nigerians are also paying the price of poor governance under the APC administration.

He said the country’s resources were being deployed in a manner that did not serve the interests of ordinary citizens.

The ADC national chairman urged Nigerians to reject the ruling party at all levels of election, insisting that citizens must take responsibility for changing the country’s trajectory.

Mark said the people of Ekiti deserved a governor who would reflect their aspirations and deliver good governance.

He said, “After so many years, the people of Ekiti deserve the governor of their dreams. Come out en masse and vote for your candidate. I believe that by your votes, we shall return here for the inauguration of the new government that will be elected.”

IPC, CEMESO, Yiaga Africa Raise Integrity Alert, Demand Credible Election

Leading democracy and media advocacy organisations raised fresh concerns over factors that could undermine the credibility of Saturday’s poll.

They commended preparations by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and urged journalists to uphold professionalism and safety standards.

International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), and Yiaga Africa, in separate interventions on Thursday, called for vigilance by all stakeholders, warning against actions capable of eroding public confidence in the electoral process.

While applauding INEC’s stakeholder engagements, trainings, mock accreditation exercises, and logistical preparations, despite funding delay, Yiaga Africa identified critical areas requiring urgent attention before voting begins.

The organisation stated that observations from the mock accreditation exercise revealed weaknesses in the implementation of provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 and the Electoral Regulations and Guidelines.

Yiaga Africa urged INEC to ensure the timely deployment of election materials and personnel, full functionality of Registration Area Centres (RACs), proper use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and transparent management and transmission of election results.

The election observer group also highlighted security concerns in some parts of the state, identifying Ado-Ekiti, Ikole, Oye, and Ikere local government areas as locations requiring close monitoring.

IPC and CEMESO urged journalists covering the election to adhere strictly to professional ethics while taking necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety.

Executive Director of IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, said journalists must remain non-partisan and avoid any conduct, appearance or expression that could create the impression of political affiliation.

“It is very important for journalists covering the Ekiti State election to be safety conscious in the discharge of their duties and avoid situations that will put them in harm’s way,” he said.

Similarly, Executive Director of CEMESO, Dr. Akin Akingbulu, stressed the need for constructive collaboration between security agencies and the media while safeguarding press freedom.

Akingbulu stated that although relations between journalists and security operatives had often been marked by mistrust, such collaboration should not come at the expense of media independence.