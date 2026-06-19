Gov Otu, NOAH ReGen Explore Strategic PPP Partnership for Coastal City, Agro-Industrial Transformation

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has intensified efforts to attract transformational investments into the state, as he held high-level discussions with a delegation from the National Ocean Agency for Healing and Regeneration (NOAH ReGen) on a proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework for the implementation of two landmark development projects in the state.

The meeting, which took place at the governor’s private residence in Abuja, focused on collaboration between the Cross River State Government and NOAH ReGen for the execution of the proposed Calabar Atlantic Coastal City Project and the Cross River Integrated Food Security and Agri-Industrial Development Project.

The initiatives are designed to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, expand infrastructure and strengthen food security across the state.

Speaking during the engagement, Governor Otu described the proposed partnership as one that aligns perfectly with his administration’s vision of sustainable development, economic diversification and responsible environmental stewardship.

He noted that Cross River remains committed to pursuing strategic investments capable of unlocking the state’s vast natural and economic potential.

“Cross River State is open to innovative partnerships that will create value for our people, expand economic opportunities and position the state as a major destination for investment and sustainable development,” Governor Otu said. “The proposed Atlantic Coastal City and the Integrated Food Security and Agri-Industrial Development Project resonate strongly with our vision of building a prosperous, resilient and globally competitive Cross River.”

The governor further emphasized the importance of leveraging private sector expertise and international partnerships to accelerate development outcomes.

According to him, “Our administration is determined to pursue projects that combine economic growth with environmental sustainability. We welcome credible partners who share this vision and possess the capacity to deliver transformative results that will benefit present and future generations.”

Leader of the delegation, Frederic Degret, United Nations Envoy on Ocean and Climate Action and Chief Executive Officer/Founder of NOAH ReGen, commended Governor Otu’s development-driven leadership and expressed confidence in Cross River State’s enormous potential.

He stated that the proposed projects would serve as catalysts for sustainable economic growth while advancing climate resilience and environmental regeneration.

“Cross River possesses unique natural assets and strategic advantages that make it an ideal location for transformative investments,” Degret said.

“Through the Calabar Atlantic Coastal City Project, we envision a world-class coastal development that integrates innovation, environmental protection and economic prosperity. Likewise, the Integrated Food Security and Agri-Industrial Development Project will strengthen agricultural value chains, enhance food production and create thousands of opportunities across the economy.”

Also speaking, Jennifer Warren, Co-Founder, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Growth Officer of NOAH ReGen, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to building long-term partnerships that deliver measurable social and economic impact.

“Our objective is to work closely with the Cross River State Government to develop projects that are not only commercially viable but also environmentally responsible and socially inclusive,” she said. “We are excited about the prospects of this collaboration and the immense opportunities it presents for communities, investors and future generations.”

Governor Otu and Degret expressed optimism about the prospects of the partnership and agreeing to deepen technical engagements towards the realization of the proposed projects.

The discussions signal another significant step in Governor Otu’s drive to attract strategic investments, modern infrastructure and sustainable development initiatives capable of accelerating Cross River State’s economic transformation and enhancing the well-being of its citizens.