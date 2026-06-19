Enoh, Dikko, Imoke Hail Ikpeme’s Sports Devt  Book

* Stakeholders demand deeper reforms of the country’s sports

Senator John Owan Enoh, National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko and former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke led tributes on Thursday at the launch of Dr Emmanuel Edem Ikpeme’s new book, Perspectives on Sports Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Ways Forward, describing it as a timely blueprint for the country’s sports administration.

The public presentation at the VIP Lounge of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, drew government officials, football legends, academics and corporate leaders, who praised the publication as a guide for sustainable sports development.

Presenting the book, Ikpeme said it drew on decades of experience within Nigeria’s sporting ecosystem and a desire to offer practical solutions on governance, infrastructure, funding and athlete welfare.

“Sports remains one of Nigeria’s greatest assets for youth empowerment, national unity and economic growth,” Ikpeme said. “This book is designed to encourage informed dialogue and practical action that will strengthen the sector for future generations.”

Enoh, Minister of State for Investment and chairman of the occasion, called the book an important intellectual contribution, saying it examined Nigerian sport with rigour.

“Dr Ikpeme’s book is both timely and important because it examines the sector with clarity, with experience and with intellectual discipline,” Enoh said. “I can attest to his competence, humility, depth of knowledge and quiet commitment to the development of Nigerian sports.”

The former Minister of Sports Development called for greater recognition of private investors in sport and urged officials to move beyond reactive policymaking.

He credited President Bola Tinubu’s reforms — including the restored National Sports Commission, increased sports funding and the approved Sports Infrastructure Development Bond — as evidence of progress.

“Our duty must go beyond emergency funding for tournaments and last-minute interventions before competitions,” Enoh said. “We must treat sports as social infrastructure and a platform for youth development. Reforms themselves must be deepened, institutionalised and protected from policy reversals.”

Imoke recalled working with Ikpeme during his time as Cross River governor, when the state hosted Super Eagles fixtures and the Golden Eaglets ahead of their FIFA U-17 World Cup success.

“No game that Nigeria played in Cross River State during that period was ever lost, and from there we went on to win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations,” he said.

Rather than write a memoir, Imoke said, Ikpeme had chosen a policy-focused publication that could guide future administrators. “I’ve never met anyone so committed and dedicated to sports,” he said. “Many years from now, this book will remain a reference point, and I believe the government will continue to draw from it in addressing the challenges facing the industry.”

NSC Chairman, Malam Shehu Dikko, called the publication “a brilliant work” and said he had urged Ikpeme to add a chapter documenting reforms already under way, many of which he said mirrored the book’s recommendations.

“The restoration of the National Sports Commission is already reducing bureaucracy and making sports administration more professional,” Dikko said. “That challenge identified by Dr Ikpeme is already being addressed.”

On funding, Dikko cited a near-600 per cent rise in sports budget allocations following a presidential directive, alongside the removal of sports financing from Treasury Single Account constraints. He pointed to the Sports Infrastructure Development Bond, approved by Tinubu, as central to modernising and building new facilities nationwide.

“In the final analysis, this book is a validation of the reforms being undertaken,” Dikko said, encouraging more administrators to document their experiences. “We are even waiting for Dr Amos Adamu’s book, because it could become the encyclopaedia of Nigerian sports.”

The launch drew applause from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development Solomon Dalung, former NSC Director-General Amos Adamu, former NFF General Secretary Musa Amadu, former Nigeria Premier Football League COO Salihu Abubakar, NFF Director of International Competitions Enebi Achor, former Super Eagles midfielder Femi Ajilore, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria Secretary-General Ikenna Okonkwo and Nigeria Coaches Association President Ladan Bosso.

Football legends who sent their tributes include Enyimba FC chairman and former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu, multiple African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi, former Super Falcons goalkeeper Precious Dede, and current and former internationals Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi while the trio of Emmanuel Amuneke, Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Ujah as well as super Eagles coach Eric Sekou Chelle and NFF Technical Director Austin Eguavoen were physically present at the event.

Tunde Olusunle, a former Kogi State governorship candidate and friend of Ikpeme’s for more than four decades, served as citation reader. Professor Olufemi Adegbesan of the University of Ibadan, who reviewed the book, commended its contribution to sports scholarship.