COREN Unveils Key Reforms to Strengthen Regulation, Public Safety in Engineering

• Approves activation of disciplinary tribunal

•Reports cases of fraudulent certificates to anti-graft agencies

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has announced a number of strategic resolutions arising from its 189th Ordinary Council Meeting, aimed at strengthening engineering regulation, enhancing public safety, improving professional standards, and advancing key institutional reforms across the country.

Among the key decisions approved by Council is the establishment of a 90-Day Engineering Regulation Monitoring and Enforcement (ERM&E) Rapid Response Task Force to intensify the fight against quackery, strengthen project monitoring, and support efforts aimed at preventing building collapse and other engineering-related failures.

A statement in Abuja signed by COREN Registrar, Prof. Austine Uche, stated that Council also approved the launch of a nationwide public awareness campaign to educate Nigerians on the dangers of engaging unregistered engineering practitioners and to promote compliance with engineering regulations and standards.

In a major step towards strengthening professional discipline and ethical conduct, Council also approved the activation of the Engineering Disciplinary Tribunal, which will provide a framework for addressing cases of professional misconduct and enforcing accountability within the engineering profession.

As part of efforts to deepen regulation and improve service delivery, the Council said it approved the registration of 3,328 engineering practitioners across various categories and 107 engineering firms, while also directing a review of existing registration guidelines to reflect emerging industry realities and global best practices.

“Council further reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the engineering profession by directing the reporting of nine cases involving fraudulent academic certificates submitted for registration to the appropriate anti-corruption authorities for investigation and possible prosecution.

“To strengthen engineering education and quality assurance, Council approved the gazetting of the Engineering and Technology Accreditation Bureau (ETAB) and reiterated COREN’s statutory role in the accreditation of engineering programmes in Nigeria,” the statements said.

In line with ongoing efforts to improve safety within the construction industry, COREN said that Council approved a national stakeholders’ engagement on the Draft Harmonised National Construction Safety Guidelines for the Nigerian Construction Industry.

It stated that the engagement is expected to bring together key stakeholders to develop a more robust framework for promoting safe construction practices nationwide.

Similarly, Council also directed the completion and deployment of the upgraded COREN digital portal as part of ongoing digital transformation initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and service delivery to practitioners and stakeholders.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, COREN emphasised the need for stronger collaboration with government institutions, industry stakeholders, and professional bodies to ensure that engineering works in Nigeria are undertaken only by qualified and duly registered practitioners.