OGTAN Set to Boost Oil, Gas Sector Skills Base, Plans Trainers’ Fair

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) yesterday unveiled plans to strengthen human capacity development in the country’s petroleum industry through its 2026 Human Capacity Development (HCD) Conference and Trainers’ Fair.

The association stated that the move was aimed at preparing a new generation of professionals to drive the sector’s future growth and competitiveness.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja, President of OGTAN, Chris Osarumwense, said the conference, scheduled to hold from August 25 to 27 at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Warri, Delta State, would serve as a strategic platform for addressing workforce development challenges in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Osarumwense said the event, themed, “Empowering People, Driving Performance, Shaping the Future of the Oil & Gas Industry,” was expected to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, operators, service providers, training institutions, academics, and young professionals to deliberate on the future of workforce development in the sector.

Osarumwense stressed that while Nigeria’s oil and gas resources remained critical to the economy, the industry’s long-term sustainability would depend largely on the quality of its workforce.

He stated, “The oil and gas industry remains a critical pillar of Nigeria’s economy. However, the future competitiveness and sustainability of our industry will be determined not merely by the resources beneath our soil, but by the quality, competence, innovation and adaptability of our people.”

According to him, rapid changes in the global energy landscape have heightened the need for highly skilled professionals capable of leveraging technology, improving operational performance, and delivering sustainable value.

Osarumwense said, “As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, the demand for highly skilled professionals capable of leveraging technology, driving operational excellence and delivering sustainable value has never been greater. Human capital development is therefore no longer optional; it is a strategic imperative.”

The OGTAN president stated that the conference would feature high-level policy dialogues and strategic discussions focused on emerging workforce challenges, skills gaps, leadership development, talent retention, digital transformation, and the future of work in the energy industry.

He said a major highlight of the event will be the Trainers’ Fair and Technology Showcase, which will provide exhibitors with an opportunity to demonstrate emerging learning technologies, including artificial intelligence-powered training solutions, virtual and augmented reality simulators, competency management systems and other innovations shaping workforce development globally.

The conference will also place significant emphasis on youth engagement through innovation challenges, career development sessions, mentorship opportunities and networking programmes designed to prepare young Nigerians for careers in the oil and gas industry.

Osarumwense stated that investment in people must remain central to Nigeria’s growth strategy as the country sought to maximise the benefits of its energy resources, while adapting to global industry changes.

“This conference is more than an industry event. It is a strategic intervention aimed at strengthening the foundation upon which the future of our industry rests,” he stated.

According to him, OGTAN intends to fill the gap left by the International Oil Companies (IOCs) by working closely with operators, service providers, and academic institutions to ensure the continued development of highly skilled Nigerian professionals.

“That is where we come in, to ensure that the next generation of engineers can get more or better training,” Osarumwense said.

“We are going to be collaborating with the operators, the service providers and academia to ensure that we properly groom and develop the next generation of engineers,” he added.

Chairperson of the planning committee for the conference, Funmi Ogbue, described the event as a platform designed to align training standards in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector with global best practices while ensuring the industry’s long-term competitiveness.

Ogbue said the conference would feature plenary sessions involving regulators, operators, and trainers, alongside the OGTAN Young Professionals Innovation Challenge and Boot Camp, stressing that the gathering is intended to foster collaboration among regulators, the academia, investors, operators, and trainers.

She stated, “Our purpose over those three days is simple and deliberate. We want to strengthen Nigeria’s oil and gas workforce.

“We want to align how we train with the highest global standards. And we want to make certain that our industry remains competitive, innovative, and sustainable for the decades ahead.”

Ogbue called on sponsors, exhibitors, delegates, and young professionals to participate actively in the conference, describing it as one of the most important workforce development conversations in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry this year.

Other speakers at the event, expected to bring together industry leaders, were OGTAN Vice President, Steve Osuoha, and Chairman of the Abuja zone of the organisation, Joe Oduah.