Nigeria, Cameroon Deepen Defence Ties to Secure Shared Southern Border

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Nigeria and Cameroon have strengthened their defence partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing security along their shared southern border, in a significant move to bolster regional stability and address evolving security threats across both land and maritime domains.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday in Yaoundé by Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), and Cameroon’s Minister Delegate at the Presidency in Charge of Defence, Mr Joseph Beti Assomo.

The signing ceremony marked the culmination of two days of intensive deliberations involving defence and security experts from both countries.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the Minister of Defence on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the agreement provides a modernised framework for tackling emerging security challenges while reinforcing the longstanding defence relationship between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The MoU establishes a renewed framework for cooperation in securing the terrestrial and maritime domains along the Nigeria–Cameroon southern border and further strengthens existing mechanisms for bilateral defence collaboration.

During the engagements, both countries identified several priority areas for cooperation, including enhanced operational coordination, intelligence sharing, logistics support, joint military training, personnel exchange programmes, and improved collective responses to emerging security threats.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Musa stated that the MoU would provide a structured framework for military cooperation and operations between the two countries, while further institutionalising collaboration in addressing shared security concerns.

The discussions also underscored the need to operationalise the recently established Combined Maritime Joint Task Force as a strategic platform for strengthening maritime security and protecting both economic and security interests within the Gulf of Guinea, where Nigeria and Cameroon remain key stakeholders.

On defence industrial cooperation, the minister reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to deepen collaboration in defence technology and innovation.

He observed that one of the persistent challenges confronting defence capability development across Africa had been the limited indigenous production of military hardware and stressed the importance of fostering stronger regional industrial partnerships.

Musa highlighted the opportunities available under Nigeria’s Defence Industries Corporation framework and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to cooperation in defence manufacturing, technology transfer, research, innovation, and capacity development.

Responding, Assomo expressed his country’s interest in advancing bilateral cooperation in defence innovation and technology.

He disclosed that a formal proposal framework was currently being finalised to translate the intentions into concrete bilateral arrangements in defence technology.

The agreement represents a significant milestone in Nigeria–Cameroon relations and reflects the shared commitment of both nations to promoting sustainable peace, safeguarding regional sovereignty, and strengthening collective defence through strategic cooperation.