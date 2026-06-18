FG Launches Digital Switch Over

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





After over a decade of lapsed deadlines, Nigeria has officially transited to Digital Switch Over (DSO) platform.

Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu, was the special dignitary at the launch held yesterday at the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) headquarters in Abuja.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, expressed optimism that the new platform would unlock new revenue streams for broadcasters and content creators, as well as boost jobs and catalyse the creative industry and the broader economy.

“A fully implemented DSO ecosystem will stimulate local manufacturing, expand audience reach, strengthen content production, increase advertising opportunities, and unlock new revenue streams for broadcasters and content creators,” Idris said.

He described the launch as a major milestone in Nigeria’s broadcasting history that reflected the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to digital transformation, economic growth, innovation, and the development of critical national infrastructure.

According to him, the exercise was not merely a broadcasting milestone, but a critical step towards modernising the country’s broadcasting industry.

He disclosed that before the launch, extensive consultations were held with stakeholders across the broadcasting value chain, including broadcasters, signal distributors, set-top box manufacturers, content producers, NIGCOMSAT, DigiTeam, Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and other industry players, where they recommitted to the successful implementation of the programme despite differing views on some aspects of execution.

He assuaged the concerns regarding the implementation of the DSO, stating the initiative would expand access and embrace innovation across multiple delivery platforms.

“Digital Terrestrial Television remains an integral component of Nigeria’s digital broadcasting framework. What we are pursuing is a hybrid broadcasting model that combines DTT, Direct-to-Home satellite delivery, and digital application-based platforms,” the minister stated.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting indigenous technology, supporting Nigerian manufacturers, and ensuring that local creativity remains at the centre of the broadcasting ecosystem.

Also speaking at the launch, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, described the Digital Switch Over (DSO) as a major milestone in Nigeria’s digital transformation journey.

He said the initiative underlined President Tinubu’s commitment to investing in critical digital infrastructure that will drive long-term economic growth.

“The DSO is one of the first visible outcomes of our broader digital infrastructure strategy aimed at building a one-trillion-dollar economy,” he said.

Tijani highlighted ongoing plans to deploy 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure across the country and the president’s approval to launch two additional satellites to strengthen Nigeria’s communications capacity.

The Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr. Charles Ebuebu, said the launch was epochal for broadcasting in Nigeria.

“This is more than a television platform; it is a national communications architecture designed to expand access to information, education and digital opportunities for all Nigerians,” Ebuebu said.