‘Oforka Positioning Loveworld Nation as Key Player in Africa’s Trade Landscape’

Africa’s trade and investment landscape is transforming. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) now operational across 54-member states, the continent’s economic architecture is shifting in ways that will define the next several decades of development. Into this evolving landscape, a distinctive and often underestimated category of institution is stepping forward: the global faith network.

Head of Commerce at Loveworld Nation, Stephanie Oforka, is one of the most visible architects of this movement.

To the uninitiated, the idea of a faith organisation as an economic actor might seem conceptually awkward. Stephanie Oforka has spent the past several years dismantling that assumption — not through argument alone, but through demonstrated institutional practice.

Loveworld Nation operates in more than 140 countries. That is not merely a religious statistic. It represents a global network of relationships, cultural credibility, communication infrastructure, and community presence that most commercial organisations spend decades and billions of dollars trying to build. Stephanie Oforka’s insight — and the foundation of her work as Head of Commerce — is that this network is also an economic asset.

Since assuming the Head of Commerce role, Stephanie Oforka has been systematic in converting that network potential into commercial reality. Her approach begins with what she describes as “Spirit-led partnerships” — partnerships built on values alignment, long-term mutual benefit, and structural integrity rather than short-term transactional gain.

This is not a soft commitment. It shapes which partnerships Loveworld Commerce pursues, how agreements are structured, and what accountability mechanisms are built into each engagement. For investors and businesses exploring partnership with Loveworld’s commercial arm, Stephanie Oforka’s governance framework provides a level of institutional rigour that many expect only from traditional corporate or governmental counterparties.

The LTIF — the Loveworld Trade and Investment Forum she convened in Lagos in November 2025 — was the first public demonstration of this framework at scale. Themed Trust, Trade, and Transformation, the forum positioned Loveworld Commerce not as a charity-adjacent enterprise but as a serious institutional player in Nigeria’s and Africa’s trade and investment ecosystems.