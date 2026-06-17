International Day of the African Child: FG Assures Safe Return of Abducted Schoolchildren

Jonathan Eze

The Federal Government has strongly condemned the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo and Borno states, describing the incidents as a direct assault on Nigeria’s future, national security and core values.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, stated this on Tuesday in a statement marking the 2026 International Day of the African Child.

The minister assured affected families and communities that the Federal Government remained fully committed to securing the safe return of the abducted children.

“Such acts constitute a direct assault on our national security, our values, and our future. They will not be tolerated, and they will not break our national spirit,” she said.

She added that security and intelligence agencies had been mobilised with urgency to ensure the safe rescue and unconditional return of every abducted child.

The minister noted that while insecurity remains a major threat to children’s welfare, Nigerian children continue to face other challenges, including poverty, trafficking, neglect, harmful traditional practices, child marriage and various forms of violence.

According to her, the Federal Government has intensified efforts to strengthen child protection systems across the country through policy reforms and targeted interventions.

She disclosed that the government had operationalised the National Strategy and Costed Action Plan on Ending Child Marriage in Nigeria by 2030 and was reviewing the National Adoption Policy to eliminate baby-selling, curb child trafficking and ensure the welfare of children in adoption processes.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also revealed that all 36 states of the federation have domesticated the Child Rights Act and established implementation structures to safeguard children’s rights.

The minister said the government’s upgraded National Child Abuse Reporting Hotline processed and resolved more than 8,000 cases in the past year, providing victims with access to legal aid, emergency shelters and rehabilitation services.

She expressed concern over the growing threat of technology-facilitated violence against children, including online grooming, cyberbullying and digital exploitation.

To address the challenge, she said the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs had launched the National Child Online Protection Framework in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and telecommunications regulators.

According to her, over 50,000 parents and educators have also been trained on digital safety to protect children in the online space.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Every Child in Africa,” the minister said access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene remained critical to child survival, health and educational development.

She said government interventions, including the provision of solar-powered boreholes and sanitation facilities in schools and primary healthcare centres, had contributed to a 15 per cent reduction in waterborne diseases among children in targeted rural communities over the last year.

The minister further highlighted the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention 774 programme, which is being implemented across the country’s 774 local government areas to provide educational support, child protection services, nutrition interventions, psychosocial care, skills development and digital inclusion opportunities for vulnerable children.

She called on state governments, traditional and religious institutions, development partners, civil society organisations, the private sector and parents to increase investments in child protection, education, water and sanitation services.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting, educating and empowering every Nigerian child, stressing that no nation can achieve sustainable development while its children are denied safety, dignity and opportunities to thrive.