FG: No Plan to Introduce New Telecoms, Fuel Taxes

* Insists VAT waiver on petroleum products has not been withdrawn

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Federal Government has dismissed reports suggesting that it has adopted or is considering new taxes on telecommunications services and petroleum products as recommended in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV Consultation Report on Nigeria.

In a statement released by the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Federal Ministry of Finance, Efe Ovuakporie, the government said the reports misrepresented the content of the IMF report and do not reflect its policy direction.

“The IMF Article IV Consultation Report contains the Fund’s assessment of Nigeria’s economy as well as recommendations for consideration by the authorities. Those recommendations do not amount to government policy and are not binding on Nigeria.

“Decisions on tax matters are taken through established constitutional and legislative processes and are guided by national priorities and prevailing economic realities,” the statement said.

The government clarified that the Value Added Tax (VAT) waiver on petroleum products remains in place and has not been withdrawn.

It also noted that although existing legislation provides for a fuel surcharge, such a measure can only take effect through a ministerial order and publication in the Official Gazette, adding that no such process is under consideration.

The continued suspension of these charges, it stressed, has helped cushion the effect of global energy price fluctuations on households and businesses while keeping domestic fuel prices relatively stable.

On telecommunications excise duty introduced before 2023, the government further clarified that it has been repealed under the new tax laws and is therefore no longer applicable.

“Against this backdrop, reports claiming that new taxes are being planned for telecommunications services or petroleum products are not factual and should be disregarded.

“The Federal Government remains focused on reforms that promote economic growth, improve revenue administration and create a more competitive environment for investment and job creation.

“The emphasis remains on expanding economic activity, plugging leakages and improving efficiency rather than placing additional tax burdens on citizens.

“Any future tax measures will be announced through official channels and implemented in line with the law,” the statement concluded.