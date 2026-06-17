  • Wednesday, 17th June, 2026

2026: Governor Adeleke Asks Osun People to Rise, Defend Their Democratic Rights

Nigeria | 56 seconds ago

*Cracks, fear, dissolution grips APC as Omisore’s soldiers, brother quit party

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, asked the people of the state to  rise and defend their democratic rights in the forthcoming governorship election.

The governor, who spoke at the at the official launch of the campaign for his re-election of at Freedom Park  Osogbo, noted that people of the state  could not be intimidated in the exercise of their voting rights.

“This is our state, the cradle of Yoruba nation,  by  God’s grace and the people’s support, continuity shall prevail. We reject violence and we declare our readiness to protect and defend our rights and our people.

“Let me start by assuring you all – Accord will be on the ballot. Your votes will count and I will be re-elected as your governor on August 15th.

“All lawful means are being deployed to sustain and retain our rights to vote and be voted for. We will not bow to dark forces; we remain courageous and we shall again be victorious by the special grace of God.

“I charge you to hold your head high. There should be no dull moment. From this assembly for democracy, the light of good governance must continue to spread to all corners of Osun state.

“Go out to all voting units, mobilise for the Accord. Our party remains a duly registered political party in this country. Rule of law must prevail. Democracy must survive. “

Cracks, Fear, Dissolution Grips Osun APC as Omisore’s Soldiers, Brother Quit Party

Palpable fear has enveloped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State as the younger brother of the party’s former national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Akinsore Omisore and former Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lawal Azeez Olayemi, have resigned their membership of the party.

In recent time, hundreds of Omisore’s supporters had resigned there membership from the party in which stakeholders were thrown into state of confusion.

Omisore’s resignation in a letter was  dated June 15, 2026, and addressed to the APC chairman of Moore ward, Ife East Local Government Area, Ile-Ife.

Omisore noted that his decision was based on personal convictions after careful consideration, while appreciating the opportunity to have been associated with the party in the past.

According to him, “I hereby formally tender my resignation as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect,” he stated.

Omisore requested that his name be removed from the party’s membership records and formally withdrew from all APC activities.

In another development, Yemi Lawal, a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Osun State under administration of former governor Adegboyega Oyetola also announced his resignation from the APC in a letter addressed to the party chairman of Ward 8, Isokan Local Government Area.

Lawal said his decision followed consultations with his family, political leaders, associates, and stakeholders, adding that it was also influenced by his personal convictions and future political direction.

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