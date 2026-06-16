Tinubu Approves Recruitment of 1,000 Forest Guards to Tackle Insecurity in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards for Katsina State to strengthen security operations in the state.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda announced the president’s approval on Tuesday while briefing journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting with Islamic clerics at the Government House in Katsina.

He said the prospective forest guards will be properly trained and equipped to complement the operations of the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS), and local vigilante groups in protecting communities, particularly those located in forested and remote areas that have become hideouts for criminal gangs.

He noted that the initiative forms part of broader collaborative efforts between the federal and state governments to address the worsening security situation in Katsina and other frontline states affected by banditry.

He described the approval as a significant boost to ongoing efforts to restore peace in the state and expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for responding positively to the state’s request.

Radda said: “I want to appreciate Mr. President for approving our request to recruit 1,000 young, able-bodied men and women as forest guards. They will work alongside conventional security agencies and community watch groups.”

He also commended the Tinubu-led Federal Government for the increased deployment of security personnel to the state and described the ongoing collaboration as encouraging and critical to the fight against insecurity.

Radda, however, said security agencies alone cannot defeat banditry without the active participation of local communities, noting that criminal groups often rely on collaborators for intelligence, logistics and the disposal of stolen livestock.

He therefore called on residents of the state to remain vigilant and support security agencies with credible information, adding that restoring peace requires a collective effort from government, community leaders, religious institutions and ordinary citizens.

“Security is a collective responsibility. We urge all citizens to cooperate with authorities and contribute to peace in our communities,” the governor added.