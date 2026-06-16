Rite Foods Expands Sustainability Advocacy, Takes Climate Change Awareness to Lagos Students

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

As part of activities commemorating this year’s World Environment Day, Rite Foods Limited has intensified its commitment to environmental sustainability by extending its climate change advocacy and recycling awareness campaign to students in Lagos, highlighting the critical role of young people in promoting environmental stewardship and sustainable living.

The initiative, which took place at Opebi Grammar School in Lagos, was designed to educate students on climate change, responsible waste management and recycling practices, while encouraging them to become ambassadors of environmental sustainability within their communities.

Speaking during the programme, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Ekuma Eze, said the company deliberately chose to engage schoolchildren because they are at a formative stage where positive values and behaviours can be effectively nurtured and sustained.

According to him, World Environment Day presents an opportunity to instil environmental consciousness in younger generations, equipping them with the knowledge and attitudes required to protect the planet for the future.

Eze noted that climate change remains one of the most significant challenges confronting humanity, driven largely by increasing carbon emissions and the growing demands of modern lifestyles.

He explained that while nature possesses mechanisms for maintaining balance, the pace of global warming witnessed today is far greater than in the pre-industrial era, largely due to human activities and rising consumption patterns.

“As societies develop, the demand for comfort and convenience increases. More vehicles, air conditioners, industrial activities and other modern amenities contribute to environmental pressure and rising greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

The sustainability expert warned that rising global temperatures have become increasingly evident across the world, stressing that urgent and coordinated action is required to minimise the long-term consequences of climate change.

He observed that oceans currently absorb a significant portion of the heat trapped within the Earth’s system, but growing evidence shows that ocean temperatures are also increasing. According to him, even if global carbon emissions were halted immediately, the heat already stored in the oceans would continue to influence sea-level rise for generations.

Eze pointed to the rapid melting of polar ice caps and glaciers as evidence of the growing environmental crisis, noting that the resulting rise in sea levels poses serious threats to coastal communities and cities.

“The ice belts are melting, causing flooding and rising sea levels. If this trend continues, coastal cities such as Lagos could face major environmental challenges in the future. Protecting the environment must be a shared responsibility, and we must take deliberate actions today to leave a better world for future generations,” he stated.

He further stressed that educating children on environmental issues creates a ripple effect, as the knowledge acquired in schools is often transferred to homes and communities, thereby broadening the impact of sustainability campaigns.

Eze also emphasised that climate change is no longer a subject of political debate but a reality evident in changing weather patterns, rising temperatures and the increasing frequency of environmental disasters across the globe.

Identifying key contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, he said energy consumption remains the largest source, followed by agricultural activities such as livestock-related methane emissions and bush burning.

He disclosed that Rite Foods has integrated sustainability into its operations through several initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental footprint. Among these is the deployment of renewable energy solutions, including a solar farm at its production facility.

While noting that solar energy alone cannot meet all operational requirements, he explained that the company complements it with natural gas, which is considered a cleaner alternative to conventional fossil fuels.

According to him, the company also prioritises environmentally friendly technologies and equipment, including the use of electric forklifts in place of diesel-powered alternatives.

“Our carbon intensity remains relatively low because of the cleaner energy sources and technologies we deploy. Sustainability considerations also guide our procurement decisions, as we expect our suppliers and vendors to embrace environmentally responsible practices,” he added.

Eze further revealed that the company continuously tracks sustainability metrics such as energy consumption, water-use efficiency and waste management performance, noting that reducing resource consumption contributes directly to environmental preservation.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Kazih Kits Limited, Dr. Chinedu Azih, said the programme was aimed at encouraging students to embrace recycling and adopt more sustainable approaches to waste management through the principles of reducing, reusing and recycling materials.

Azih commended the enthusiasm displayed by the students, describing it as evidence of growing environmental awareness among young people.

He highlighted the long-standing collaboration between Kazih Kits and Rite Foods, through which waste packaging materials are collected and transformed into useful products, including school bags.

According to him, the initiative supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those relating to poverty reduction, quality education, climate action and strategic partnerships.

He added that the programme has also created economic opportunities for women in local communities who earn income through the collection and processing of recyclable materials.

The recycled school bags, he noted, are distributed alongside educational materials provided by Rite Foods, helping to promote school attendance and support learning.

Azih maintained that partnerships that combine environmental education, responsible waste management and community empowerment remain critical to advancing sustainable development and addressing the growing challenges posed by climate change.