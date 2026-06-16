Over 2.3m Children in 25 States Enroll in Nigeria Learning Passport Programme, Says UNICEF

Amby Uneze in Owerri





The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reiterated its commitment in supporting Imo State to build an inclusive and sustainable Digital learning Eco system, stating the platform has enrolled more than 2.3 million children in 25 states of the federation since it’s national rollout in 2022.

Additionally, the global body said it would continue to encourage efforts to expand connectivity, increase access to devices strengthen accountability mechanism and invest in teacher capacity so that no child is left behind.

Chief of Field Office (CFO) UNICEF, Enugu, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, stated this at the launch of the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) held in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, emphasising the programme demonstrates the power of technology to reach children wherever they are.

Together with Microsoft, GPE, Airtel, HIS Towers Tecno and the government of Imo State, Mrs. Chiluwe said that UNICEF is working to ensure that every child has access to quality learning opportunities.

According to the UNICEF Chief, the platform’s online and offline functionality, coupled with zero rated access for Airtel users, helps to remove barriers for learners including those in underserved communities.

She explained the Nigeria Learning passport is a partnership between the federal government of Nigeria, UNICEF Microsoft and the global partnership for education stressing that since its national rollout in 2022, the platform had expanded to 25 states and enrolled more than 2.5 million learners nationwide thereby demonstrating the power of technology to reach children wherever they are.

Mrs. Chiluwe commended the government of Imo State for its serious commitment to education and digital transformation, noting through the Imo State Digital technology agenda and ongoing investment in digital literacy connectivity and ICT integration, the state is laying the foundation for better learning outcomes and a more competitive future workforce.

Declaring the ceremony open, Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, through the State’s Commissioner for Education, Professor B.O.T Ikegwoha, restated the commitment of his administration to the provision of sustainable qualitative Education for the people.

He said, “UNICEF has proved beyond all reasonable doubts that it is for children and I am grateful to the body (UNICEF) for bringing this to Nigeria.

The governor who enumerated the number of higher institutions he had established since assumption of office commended the Federal Ministry of Education for her giant strides in the nation’s Education sector and enjoined students from various post primary schools in the state who attended the ceremony to make maximum use of the lessons they had received.

Earlier in her speech which centered on “Emerging Education”, Director, UNICEF and other NGO’s unit Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB), Dr. (Mrs) Chinwe Adim- Madumere identified the Nigeria learning passport as a digital gateway to learning as well as a digital school in the pockets of students and pupils.

“Everything our pupils are required to learn from primary SS1 to SS3 is already uploaded, organized and delivered in English and localized in Igbo; it is free, works online and offline and was built by UNICEF and Microsoft with the Federal Ministry of Education and UBEC to ensure that learning never stops,” she stated.