NYSC Raises Security Concerns Over Shared Camp Access in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has raised security concerns over lack of separate entrance and demarcation of the adjoining Katsina State Government-owned Youth Craft Village from its Orientation Camp in the state.

Citing security concerns and the need to comply with the operational protocols established by the scheme’s national headquarters, the NYSC urged the state government to provide an exclusive entrance and demarcate the agency from its camp.

Speaking on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2026 Batch “B” Stream I corps members deployed to the state, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Evans Okwor, said the gesture would enable NYSC to have absolute control over entrance into the camp.

He said, “In view of the increasing scare of insecurity in the country, we appeal for the restructure of the orientation camp to create a separate entrance gate for the NYSC to access the camp.

“This will help us to have control over entrance into the orientation camp. The present situation where we share entrance with some state agencies is infringing on security protocols as structured by the NYSC Directorate Headquarters.”

He noted, however, that while the female hostels had undergone some renovation, the male hostels remained in a dilapidated condition, a development he said was affecting the state’s capacity to accommodate more corps members.

Okwor reaffirmed his commitment to the objectives of the NYSC despite the challenges and pledged the scheme’s continued delivery of quality services in health, education, social enlightenment and rural development.

He expressed appreciation to the Katsina State Government, security agencies and other stakeholders for their sustained support and collaboration in promoting youth development and national service.

In his remarks, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, warned the 1,130 NYSC members deployed to the state against engaging in social vices capable of threatening national unity and public peace.

He said the corps members should shun cultism, drug abuse, religious extremism, ethnic intolerance, cybercrime and other social vices during and after their one mandatory service year.

He charged the corps members to be ambassadors of good character, tolerance, patriotism and responsible citizenship, stressing that Nigeria needs young people who are committed to promoting unity and contributing positively to national development.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Engr surajo Yazid Abukur, the governor urged them to embrace their host communities, respect local customs and traditions, and serve with dedication, humility and integrity.

He encouraged the corps members to emulate and surpass the achievements of their predecessors by initiating impactful community development projects and making meaningful contributions to their places of primary assignment and host communities.