  • Monday, 15th June, 2026

ODI Commends Aiyedatiwa on Flyover Approval

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Yusuf Ebiti

Ooye Development Initiatives (ODI), a socio-cultural group of Akure, Ondo State sons and daughters, has commended the State government for its approval of the construction of a new 2.38-kilometer flyover bridge in the state capital.

In the release issued by the President of ODI, Mr. Muyiwa Jegede, the group commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for prioritising development in the state capital, maintaining that posterity would never forget his infrastructural interventions on the part of the people.

“We commend the governor for this noble effort. It will surely change the face of the state capital and bring further development to the people. More importantly, the flyover will ease traffic, ensuring seamless transportation in the state capital,” the group said.

Recently, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had approved the project which spans Adegbola Junction to the St. Matthias/NNPC Filling Station area in Alagbaka, with the aim of easing traffic on the busy Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)  corridor. Reports from the state government said the approved Akure flyover project, spanning 2.38 kilometers, will tremendously ease traffic in the state capital.

Traffic studies have identified the Alagbaka–FUTA route as one of the most grappling traffic bottlenecks in the state capital, a challenge which prompted the flyover as government’s intervention as the most effective solution.

While commending the government for this bold initiative, ODI, however, implored the Aiyedatiwa government to find an alternative market for the traders in Erekesan market whose sources of livelihood would most likely be affected by the flyover construction.   

It urged government not to renege in further changing the face of the state capital, maintaining that this would be a sure way of immortalising government in the hearts of the people.

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