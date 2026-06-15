Kano Budgets N1.5bn for Mass Marriage

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Government under the Shariah police Hisbah Board has earmarked N1.5 billion for a mass wedding programme targeting 1,500 couples in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano on Monday, the Commander General of Hisbah Board Aminu Daurawa explained that Hisbah will conduct the ceremony, with preparations currently underway.

He said the initiative was aimed at reducing social vices and supporting indigent couples unable to afford marriage expenses.

He added that every couple will benefit with N1 million that will be used in buying bed, mattress, bedsheet, pillows, cupboard as well as food items for the couple.

Also N100,000 of the amount will be given to the bride as a small-scale business empowerment while the groom will be given N100,000 to use in paying the marriage dowry.

“Mass Wedding is one of the promises made to the people of Kano State by His Excellency governor Abba Kabir Yusuf which he has now fulfilled.

“He has provided the sum of N1.5 billion for 1500 beneficiaries, each of which will benefit N1 million to be used in buying furniture, food items and empowerment” Daurawa stated.

The Commander General also announced that the Hizbah has issued a guiding rule for the couples disallowing divorce in any of the marriages without involving the the Hizbah Board.

The Hizbah chief advised on the need to ensure confirmation of genotype before getting married while explaining the danger of giving birth to children with sickle cell. .