Japan’s Late Header Rescues Draw Against The Netherlands 

Daichi Kamada’s late header rescued a deserved point for Japan against the Netherlands in their opening World Cup 2-2 draw in Dallas last night.

One of the most anticipated games in the tournament’s group stages was a slow burner before developing into a second-half thriller, after the Dutch side’s Premier League contingent looked to have set them on their way to an important victory.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville were on target before Crystal Palace’s Kamada struck with a deft header to divert Koki Ogawa’s effort with two minutes left and secure a draw.

Ronald Koeman’s side posed the greater threat in a subdued first half, with Donyell Malen the main danger, forcing three saves from Japan keeper Zion Suzuki.

The game burst into life after the restart, captain Van Dijk heading the Dutch in front after 51 minutes with a precise header from Liverpool team-mate Ryan Gravenberch’s cross.

Japan were never out of contention and they were level six minutes later when Keito Nakamura’s low shot carried too much power for Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Netherlands responded with a moment of real quality to restore their advantage after 64 minutes, Summerville cutting inside the area before sending a low drive beyond the outstretched arm of Suzuki.

Japan continued to press and got their reward through Kamada, to the delight of the thousands of Samurai Blue fans who were in Dallas to support their country.

Elsewhere, four-time winners Germany overcame a brief scare from World Cup debutants Curacao before turning on the style to win their Group E opener 7-1 in Houston.

Die Mannschaft went ahead in the sixth minute with the tournament’s earliest goal so far coming from a delightful curling effort from one-time England youth international Felix Nmecha after a classy Florian Wirtz touch.

But they were stunned by a historic leveller from the smallest nation ever, by size and population, to take part in a World Cup.

With around 155,000 inhabitants, the Caribbean island of just 171 square miles is smaller than the Isle of Man with a population the same as Huddersfield.

RESULTS

Haiti 0-1 Scotland

Australia 2-0 Turkey

Germany 7-1 Curaçao

Netherlands 2-2 Japan

TODAY

Côte d’Ivoire 1-0 Ecuador

Sweden v Tunisia

Spain v Cape Verde

Belgium v Egypt

S’Arabia v Uruguay