Ochei Hails Successful Hosting of ITF J30 Junior Circuit Championship in Abuja

President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), has commended all stakeholders for the successful hosting of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) J30 Junior Circuit Championship held in Abuja.

The two-week international tournament attracted junior tennis players from 14 countries, including Nigeria, Cameroon, China, Great Britain, Canada, Sri Lanka, Liberia, Lithuania, India, Togo, Benin Republic, the United States, Sweden and France, further reinforcing Nigeria’s growing reputation as a destination for international tennis competitions.

Ochei specifically praised the National Sports Commission, led by Chairman and Director-General , for their unwavering support towards the development of tennis in Nigeria.

According to the NTF President, the successful organisation of the championship reflects the federation’s commitment to grassroots development and the creation of opportunities for young players to gain international exposure and valuable ranking points.

The tournament produced exciting contests across all categories, with Nigerian players making impressive impacts against strong international opposition.

In the Week One Boys’ Singles event, China’s Cui Hengzhi emerged champion after defeating Nigeria’s Seyi Ogunsakin in the final. Nigeria, however, dominated the Girls’ Singles category as Success Ogunjobi defeated compatriot Khadijat Mohammed to claim the title.

The Boys’ Doubles title went to the pair of Elliott Awomoyi of the United States and Nigeria’s Seyi Ogunsakin, who overcame the Nigerian duo of Elisha Kwange and Gbolahan Olawale in the final.

In the Girls’ Doubles event, France’s Jessica Togbe and Nigeria’s Khadijat Mohammed combined effectively to secure the championship title, defeating the pair of Nigeria’s Success Ogunjobi and Sri Lanka’s Rashmi Omaya Wijewardana in the final.

Ochei noted that the outstanding performances witnessed throughout the tournament demonstrate the growing standard of junior tennis in Nigeria and expressed optimism that more Nigerian players would continue to excel on the international stage.

He reaffirmed the federation’s determination to sustain its developmental programmes and host more international competitions capable of nurturing future champions while positioning Nigeria as a leading tennis nation in Africa.

The successful conclusion of the ITF J30 Junior Circuit Championship has been widely applauded by players, coaches and officials, with many describing the event as one of the most competitive and well-organised junior tournaments held in the country in recent years.