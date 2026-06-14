Bamidele and the Bill That Could Redefine Nigerian Security

For years, the state police debate in Nigeria occupied that familiar political territory where pessimistic (some would argue realistic) Nigerians say ideas go to be discussed endlessly and never acted upon. What is happening in the Senate right now is different, and the man most responsible for that difference is Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

Bamidele has pushed to isolate the state police bill from the ongoing 1999 Constitution review process entirely, treating it as a matter of immediate national urgency rather than a provision that can wait its turn in a lengthy legislative queue. The logic is hard to argue with. Nigeria’s police-to-citizen ratio currently stands at 1:650, against a UN-recommended minimum of 1:460. The gap between those two numbers is filled, daily, by kidnappings, banditry, and communal violence.

The bill’s framework is more structurally ambitious than most public commentary suggests. It does not simply hand governors a police force. It removes policing from the Exclusive Legislative List and creates a dual structure, federal and state, with supervisory commissions designed to limit the obvious risk that state police become instruments of political persecution. Whether those safeguards hold in practice will depend entirely on implementation, but the architecture is considered.

The path to law still requires 24 of Nigeria’s 36 state assemblies to ratify after Senate passage, followed by presidential assent. Bamidele has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu, state governors, and security chiefs are aligned, which means the political arithmetic is looking more favourable than it has at any previous point in this debate.

The concerns about the reform are legitimate. Wealthier states will field far better-equipped forces than fiscally strained ones, creating a security inequality that mirrors existing economic gaps. And the risk of governors deploying local police against opponents or the press is not hypothetical in a country with Nigeria’s political history.

But the alternative, a centralised system that cannot respond fast enough, costs enough lives to justify the risk of reform. Bamidele has made that case without noise, which is precisely why it appears to be working.