Anti-insecurity Protesters Block Major Abuja Road over Kidnapping, Killings

The protest against widespread insecurity has entered its third day in Nigeria’s capital city.

The protesters, who are demanding improved security, blocked a bridge on Karu-Nyanya expressway, which links Nasarawa State and Abuja.

Wielding placards and chanting anti-government songs, they demanded that the government wake up to its responsibility of protecting lives.

They first converged on a bridge in the axis before marching towards Nyanya.

The demonstration caused heavy traffic congestion along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway, leaving many commuters stranded for hours.

The protesters said the increasing incidents of kidnappings, violent attacks and general insecurity had made life unbearable for residents, urging the authorities to take decisive measures to protect lives and property.

Security operatives were deployed to the area to monitor the protest and manage traffic, while motorists were advised to seek alternative routes as the demonstration disrupted movement along the corridor.

As of the time of filing this report, there were no immediate reports of violence or casualties, although the blockade continued to affect traffic along the Karu-Nyanya axis.