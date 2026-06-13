Takang: Tinubu’s Reforms Repositioning Economy, Unlocking Value from Public Assets

James Emejo in Abuja

Managing Director/Chief Executive, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang, has declared that the economic reforms being implemented by President Bola Tinubu are laying a stronger foundation for sustainable growth by repositioning key public institutions and unlocking value from government-owned assets.

Takang, in a Democracy Day 2026 message, said the administration’s efforts to strengthen economic governance and improve institutional performance had already begun to redefine the role of public assets in national development.

Congratulating Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Nigerians, the MOFI chief noted that the country’s democratic journey had provided the framework for institutional reforms capable of driving long-term economic transformation.

He said Democracy Day was not only an opportunity to celebrate the resilience of democratic governance but also a moment to reflect on how strong institutions can support economic progress and national prosperity.

According to him, one of the major outcomes of the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda had been the transformation of MOFI into a strategic asset management institution with a clear mandate to preserve, grow and optimise the value of the federal government’s commercial assets.

Takang said the repositioning of MOFI reflected the president’s broader vision of ensuring that public resources are managed more efficiently and deployed in a manner that delivers measurable economic value.

He explained that the renewed emphasis on professional asset ownership, improved corporate governance standards and value creation across government-owned enterprises was helping to strengthen accountability while enhancing the contribution of state-owned assets to economic growth.

The MOFI MD noted that for decades, public assets had often been viewed primarily as administrative holdings rather than strategic economic resources capable of generating significant returns for the country.

However, he said the ongoing reforms were changing that perception by establishing a framework that places asset optimisation, transparency and value creation at the centre of public sector management.

According to him, the transformation of MOFI had not only improved transparency in asset management but has also helped to boost investor confidence by introducing clearer governance structures and a more commercially oriented approach to managing government investments.

He stressed that the reforms were creating pathways through which national assets could deliver sustainable economic benefits to both current and future generations.

Takang said the progress being recorded within MOFI underscored the importance of visionary leadership in driving institutional change and improving economic outcomes.

He said, “Democracy provides the foundation for institutional growth and economic progress. The ongoing reforms within the public sector, particularly the effort to unlock value from government-owned assets, demonstrate the possibilities that emerge when leadership is guided by a long-term vision and a commitment to national development.”

Takang said the administration’s approach to public asset management was helping to establish a stronger foundation for economic resilience by ensuring that government-owned enterprises operate under improved governance standards and contribute more effectively to national development objectives.

He maintained that the success of such reforms ultimately depends on the strength of democratic institutions and the ability of public leaders to pursue policies that prioritise long-term national interests over short-term considerations.

The MOFI boss also paid tribute to Nigerians for their continued faith in democratic governance, describing citizens as critical stakeholders in the country’s development journey.

He said despite economic and social challenges, Nigerians had remained resilient and committed to the democratic process, a factor he described as essential to sustaining reform efforts and strengthening national institutions.

He expressed optimism that the country would continue to make progress as ongoing reforms mature and institutional capacity deepens across the public sector, and urged citizens to embrace the values of unity, accountability and national service, while supporting initiatives aimed at building a more prosperous and globally competitive economy.

According to him, the combination of democratic stability, institutional reforms and prudent management of public assets offers a pathway towards stronger economic performance and inclusive national development.

Takang further reiterated his confidence in the countrys future, saying the country was well positioned to reap the benefits of reforms designed to improve governance, enhance investor confidence and maximise the economic potential of public assets.