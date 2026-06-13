Sokoto Earmarks N3.56bn for Fertiliser, Motorcycles, Health Projects Ahead of Wet Season

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has approved N3.56 billion for the procurement of agricultural inputs, motorcycles for civil servants, and upgrade of health facilities as the 2026 wet season farming begins.

The approvals were made during the State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House, Sokoto, according to a statement by the Director General, Media and Publicity, Abubakar Bawa.

The council approved N1.65 billion for the purchase of assorted fertilisers, improved seeds, and agrochemicals. The inputs are meant to complement those earlier procured by local government councils across the state.

Officials said the decision was taken to ensure farmers receive the inputs at the start of the rainy season. This, the government noted, would enable them to maximise yield during the cropping cycle.

In fulfilment of a pledge made by Governor Ahmed Aliyu during this year’s May Day celebration, the council also approved N1.61 billion for 1,200 units of Daylong motorcycles. The motorcycles will be distributed to civil servants under a loan scheme.

The council further approved N592.12 million for the upgrading of Gagi Primary Health Centre to the status of a General Hospital. The upgrade is expected to expand access to secondary healthcare services for residents in the area.

To strengthen primary healthcare delivery in Sokoto South Local Government Area, N143.46 million was approved for the construction of a Primary Health Care Centre at Majemar Korino, Tudun Wada. Another N192.91 million was earmarked for an administrative block at the Primary Health Care Centre on Kontagora Road.

The council also approved N246.98 million for emergency concrete works and the reinstatement of collapsed culverts and drainage canals behind the Rima Radio/Tudun Wada road network. The project is aimed at addressing flooding and erosion in the area.

In the aviation sector, N113.44 million was approved for the installation and maintenance of the Airfield Ground Lighting, AGL, system at Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto. The system is critical for night and low-visibility flight operations.

Bawa said the approvals reflect the Aliyu administration’s commitment to agriculture, workers’ welfare, healthcare, and infrastructure development. He added that the timing of the agricultural inputs aligns with the state’s push for food security.

The statement noted that distribution modalities for the fertilisers, seeds, and motorcycles will be announced by the relevant ministries in the coming days.