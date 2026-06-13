Nollywood Stars, Others Gather for Alexx Ekubo’s Service of Songs

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It was touching moment filled with love and cherished memories as popular actor Alexx Ekubo’s final journey home began on Wednesday evening with a service of songs. Videos from the event still making the rounds on social media revealed scores of celebrities, entertainers, dignitaries, including several players in the movie, music, and lifestyle sectors in attendance to honour the late actor.

To honour Alexx’s colorful spirit, the family had requested a strictly all-white dress code for the funeral ceremonies. The attendees trooped into The Monarch Event Centre, Lekki complying to the all-white attire in tribute to Alexx’s vibrant fashion sense. Familiar faces, including Kate Henshaw, Ebele Okaro, Ruth Kadiri, comedian AY, his brother, Yomi, were among those spotted at the solemn event.

Celebrity couple Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi, Nancy Isime, actor Frederick Leonard, media personalities Frank Edoho and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Nigerian singer Chike Osebukam, and popular socialite Cubana Chief Priest also attended the service of songs in white couture. The service of songs officially opened a series of funeral activities planned for the late actor.

Other attendees included Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili; Ini Edo; Nigerian pastors Ituah Ighodalo and Jerry Eze; and Moses Bliss, among others. Pastor Ighodalo offered prayers for Alexx Ekubo’s widow, Anwuli. Bliss, Peterson Okopi, Ebuka Songs, Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Kaestrings, and the Laud Urban Choir led worship and ministration respectively.

The Ekubo family had previously released an obituary statement via the late actor’s official Instagram page, urging his fans and the general public to keep the immediate family in their thoughts and prayers. At the event, friends, family, and colleagues used their speeches to share what they knew about the beloved Alexx, who died on May 11, 2026, aged 40.

His in-law shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on the impact, kindness, and memories he left behind. His colleagues—including Nancy Isime, Yemi Alade, Stan Nze, IK Ogbonna, and Ini Edo—shared tearful and fond memories, reflecting on the actor’s warmth, generosity, and intentional love.

Isime emotionally noted that “Alex was a good man,” sharing how everyone who crossed his path left with a smile, thanks to his uplifting and encouraging nature. In her reflection, Yemi Alade revealed that Alex provided the vital motivation she needed to keep pursuing music at a crucial time in her career, and graciously appeared in her hit track “Johnny” without ever asking for a fee.

Ogbonna offered a deeply moving tribute that left the audience emotional. He shared cherished memories of his brotherhood with Alexx, highlighting the profound bond they shared and expressing how difficult it was to say goodbye to his best friend. Ogbonna, one of the actor’s buddies, said he never imagined a day would come when he wouldn’t see him again.

Adding that Alexx taught him everything, including how to get close to God and do things at the right time. The actor confessed that he still catches himself reaching for his phone to call Ekubo, hoping against hope that the call would somehow go through. He said he keeps wishing for one more conversation, even though he knows it can never happen again.

Ogbonna also questioned whether he would ever truly get over the loss, noting that the pain stands as a constant reminder of life’s harsh realities. Also, Mrs. Ezekwesili said in her tribute that it is very difficult to serve as a song leader for someone younger than her generation. She added that nothing anyone says could comfort the late actor’s family. She stated that the actor accomplished so much in his career while remaining steadfast in his faith, and that his passing at just 40 could only be attributed to God’s sovereignty.

The Service of Songs marks the beginning of Alexx Ekubo’s funeral rites. Following the Lagos ceremony, a wake will be held on June 17 at his family residence in Arochukwu, Abia State, leading up to the final funeral service and interment on June 18.