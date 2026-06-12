Surrender or Face Wrath of Law, Tinubu Warns Criminals on Democracy Day

• Says over 13,000 terrorists neutralised in last one year, over 124,000 laid down their arms

• Vows to rebuild confidence in Nigerians

• Remembers heroes and heroines of June 12, like MKO, Kudirat, Pa Rewane, Enahoro, Kokori, Fawehinmi, Ubani, others

•Renames Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology

• Announces national awards for 33 civilians and 17 former military officers, including Opadokun, Alake, Obayuwana, Garba, Dasuki, Gwadabe, for their pro-June 12 struggles

• Don’t allow ethnicity, religious prejudice weaken democracy, Akume warns

• Atiku: we’re under darkening shadow of a systematic assault

• June 12 is solemn reminder of our collective freedom struggle, says Yilwatda

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Olawale Ajimotokan, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





In the spirit of June 12 and Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, gave a lifeline to criminals hiding in different parts of the country, asking them to either surrender now or face the full wrath of the law.

Tinubu attested to the fact that many Nigerians were facing economic woes, but vowed to rebuild confidence in the economy.

In a national broadcast this morning to mark this year’s Democracy Day, the president also appreciated efforts by the armed forces, police, and other services to secure the country.

He saluted the courage of democracy activists who were at the frontline of efforts to actualise the June 12, 1993 presidential election mandate, widely believed to have been won by Chief Moshood Abiola.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, cautioned against allowing ethnic, religious, and regional divisions to weaken the country’s democratic foundations.

Akume issued the caution yesterday at a public lecture held at State House Conference Centre, Abuja, to commemorate the 2026 June 12, Democracy Day.

However, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Nigerians would be marking this year’s June 12 anniversary under the darkening shadow of a systematic assault imposed by the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the assertion yesterday, in a statement he personally signed.

National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said June 12 Democracy Day was a solemn reminder of the collective struggle for freedom, representative government, and the right of every Nigerian to determine the destiny of the nation through democratic means. Yilwatda said this yesterday, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki.

Tinubu stated, “To bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror: surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian state. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. No mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.

“At a time like this, let us not assign blame or point fingers. Crime has no ethnicity. We must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history. We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation.”

Giving a breakdown of the casualty figures and those who had surrendered, the president disclosed that terror-related deaths were down by 81 per cent since 2025.

He said, “Over 13,000 terrorists have been neutralised in the past year. But we also keep the door of surrender open. Over 124,000 fighters and dependents have laid down their arms since 2023 through Operation Safe Corridor.”

Alluding to the economic hardships being faced by many Nigerians, he assured that his government remained focused on reducing inflation, expanding food production, creating jobs, improving living standards, rebuilding confidence in the economy, and creating conditions for sustainable prosperity.

Tinubu stated, “We are moving from uncertainty to stability. The next phase is about accelerating growth and ensuring the benefits are felt in every home, every community, and every region. We believe that Democracy must be felt in the pocket.”

He also had a word of advice for the youth, asking them not to jump ship but to see Nigeria as their home and future.

He stated, “To our young people: Nigeria is your home and your future. Build here, code here, work here, and vote here. Every great nation was built by those who stayed to solve problems, not by those who abandoned ship.”

Tinubu declared that June 12 occupied a sacred place in “our national memory, it represents more than an election; it is a defining chapter in our story”.

He stated, “We remember Chief M.K.O. Abiola, who won a pan-Nigerian mandate transcending ethnicity and religion. We remember Alhaja Kudirat Abiola.

“We also remember Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Alfred Rewane, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, Frank Kokori, Arthur Nwankwo, Chima Ubani, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and the many other heroes and heroines of democracy whose sacrifices helped secure the freedoms we enjoy today.

“As beneficiaries of their struggle, we have a duty to strengthen and deepen the democratic institutions for which they fought. The greatest tribute we can pay is to build a Nigeria where freedom is protected, justice is upheld, opportunity is expanded, and government is accountable.”

Tinubu said, “June 12, 1993 revealed the possibility of a true Nigerian nation. The heroes of June 12 secured political freedom. Our challenge is to secure economic freedom. Democracy must be felt in the quality of people’s lives—in opportunities for youth, in prosperous farmers, successful entrepreneurs, and the dignity of our workers.”

Tinubu announced the upgrade and renaming of Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

He also announced national awards for 33 civilians and 17 former military officers including Ayo Opadokun, Dele Alake, Obayuwana, Garba, Dasuki, and Gwadabe for their pro-June 12 struggles.

Tinubu stated, “Among the architects of modern democratic Nigeria, we honour General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for his vision of national partnership.

“In recognition of his contributions, the Federal Government has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

“I am also pleased to announce national awards to the following Nigerians, who suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today.

“Barrister Ayoka Lawani, Tunde Fagbenle, Oladele Alake, Olatunji Bello, Louis Odion, Segun Babatope, Sam Omatseye, Sir Ademola Osinubi, Bola Bolawole, Lade Bonuola, Femi Kusa, Debo Adeniran, Chief Ayo Opadokun, Chief Ralph Obiora, Ose Osayande, Barrister Osa Director, and Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine.

“Dr Arthur Nwankwo (Posthumous), Dr Osagie Obayuwana, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Barrister Titus Mann, Joe Igbokwe, Richard Akinnola, Ben Charles-Obi (Posthumous), George Mbah, Dr Niran Malaolu, Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd), Femi Aborisade, Jenkins Alumona, Gbemiga Ogunleye, Muyiwa Adekeye, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Ike Okonta.

“We also recognise the soldier-democrats of the June 12 struggle: Major General MA Garba, Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa, Col Umar Farouk Ahmed, Col Sambo Dasuki, Col Lawan Gwadabe, Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong, Col Musa Shehu, Major General Chris Eze, Major General Harris Dzarma, Col Isa Jibrin, and Maj. General Joseph Oshanupin.

“Col Olusegun Oloruntoba, Olugbede of Gbede Kingdom, Lieutenant Colonel Happy Kefas Bulus, Col J Okai, Col Emmanuel Ndubueze, Lt Col Yakubu Muazu, Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, the Current Etsu Nupe, who is already the holder of the CFR title.

“The honours list will be released in the next few days.”

Don’t Allow Ethnicity, Religious Prejudice Weaken Democracy, George Akume Warns

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, cautioned against allowing ethnic, religious and regional divisions to weaken the country’s democratic foundations.

Akume issued the caveat yesterday at a public lecture held at State House Conference Centre, Abuja, to commemorate June 12, Democracy Day.

Akume called for sincere assessment of Nigeria’s democratic experience.

He urged citizens and institutions to interrogate their performance in meeting the aspirations of the people, stating that Nigerians have the obligation to strengthen democratic institutions and safeguard the country’s hard-earned civil rule.

The SGF, who reflected on the theme of the lecture, “27 Years of Democratic Governance: Achievements, Challenges and the Road Ahead,” said in spite of the mounting challenges against the country’s electoral and governance systems, Nigeria’s democracy was worth defending.

He also addressed the lingering challenges threatening the credibility of the democratic process.

Akume identified electoral integrity as a major concern, stressing that allegations of corruption within the electoral system continues to undermine public confidence.

He stated, “Nigeria is worth all our sacrifices and our democracy is worth defending. Democracy is not merely the act of voting; it is the guarantee that every vote counts equally.”

He said since the return to civilian governance in 1999, the past 27 years of Nigeria’s democratic journey had been marked by resilience, determination, and significant progress.

Akume said the country had successfully conducted eight consecutive national elections and witnessed peaceful transfers of power across political parties and regions, including a historic transition from a ruling party to the opposition.

He said, “The present and upcoming generations are standing on the shoulders of those who struggled for civil rule, and they have both the responsibility and the opportunity to build the nation our founding fathers envisioned and which our children deserve to inherit.”

The SGF highlighted achievements recorded under democratic rule, including economic expansion, improved financial inclusion, and investments in critical infrastructure, such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway.

He also referenced the reforms in the power sector and expanded access to education and healthcare through initiatives, such as the Universal Basic Education programme, National Health Insurance Scheme, and Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Atiku: We’re Under Darkening Shadow of Systematic Assault

Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, said Nigerians would be marking this year’s June 12 anniversary under the darkening shadow of a systematic assault imposed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement personally signed, Atiku said, ‘’As Nigerians prepare to commemorate another Democracy Day on June 12, we do so under the darkening shadow of a systematic assault on the democratic space by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration.

“What ought to be a celebration of freedom, popular sovereignty, and constitutional governance has instead become an occasion for sober reflection on the steady dismantling of the very ideals that inspired our struggle against military dictatorship.”

The former vice president added, ‘’Over the past three years, Nigerians have witnessed a deliberate and coordinated effort to weaken, fragment, and neutralise opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Through manufactured leadership crises, orchestrated defections, political intimidation, and the abuse of state institutions, every credible opposition platform has come under sustained attack.’’

He said institutions that ought to serve the Nigerian people impartially had increasingly been transformed into instruments of partisan warfare.

According to Atiku, ‘’Financial crimes agencies, the police, the National Assembly, and even segments of the judiciary have been deployed to harass, intimidate, and coerce opposition voices into submission or defection.

“The Electoral Act 2026 has further entrenched provisions that disproportionately favour the ruling party, while freedom of speech, freedom of association, and media independence have come under relentless assault.

‘’These actions strike at the very heart of democracy and stand in direct contradiction to the spirit, sacrifice, and legacy of June 12.”

He stated, ‘’I speak not as a distant observer but as one who paid a personal price in the struggle to enthrone democratic governance in our country. I resisted every attempt to be co-opted into military rule. Alongside other patriots, I stood firmly against dictatorship and paid dearly for that conviction. My businesses were confiscated.

‘’An assassination attempt was launched against me and my family in Kaduna. Several police officers lost their lives in that attack, and I was forced into exile.”

He stated, ‘’In the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election—the foundation upon which this Democracy Day rests—I stepped aside for the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola to emerge as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party and the eventual winner of that epochal election.

‘’The democracy we enjoy today was not gifted to us by benevolent rulers. It was won through sacrifice, courage, resistance, and blood. Politicians, pro-democracy activists, patriotic military officers, labour leaders, civil society organisations, students, journalists, and ordinary Nigerians united to confront military tyranny.

“Many paid the ultimate price. Chief MKO Abiola and Kudirat Abiola laid down their lives. So did Pa Alfred Rewane, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, scores of journalists, students, activists, and countless unnamed heroes whose sacrifices paved the way for the democratic order we now risk taking for granted.

‘’Today, twenty-seven years after the military returned to the barracks, Nigeria finds itself confronted by a different but equally dangerous threat: the emergence of an increasingly authoritarian civilian order.”

Atiku stressed, “Unlike military dictatorship, which ruled by decrees and brute force, this new authoritarianism seeks legitimacy through institutions it has steadily captured and weakened.

“Its methods may be more sophisticated, but its objective is the same: the concentration of power, the silencing of dissent, and the subversion of the will of the people.’’

He said the warning signs were everywhere, stating, ‘’A shrinking civic space. A compromised electoral environment. The intimidation of opposition figures. The weaponisation of poverty.

“The weakening of democratic institutions. The growing perception that the ruling party is more interested in retaining power at all costs than in governing for the benefit of Nigerians.

‘’This is why June 12 must remain more than a public holiday. It must remain a living reminder that democracy is never permanently won; it must be continually defended.

‘’Once again, Nigerians are called upon to stand up in defence of the Republic. The hard-won gains of democratic rule are being steadily eroded, and there is a growing and legitimate concern that the Tinubu administration is determined either to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 elections or undermine the democratic process itself if it cannot secure victory through the ballot.”

He said, ‘’I remain committed to working with all Nigerians of goodwill—across political parties, civil society organisations, labour unions, professional bodies, youth groups, and the broader public—to resist these authoritarian tendencies and defend our constitutional democracy.

‘’The task before us transcends partisan politics. It is a national duty. We must ensure that the sacrifices of June 12 were not in vain. We cannot celebrate the defeat of military dictatorship while tolerating the rise of civilian autocracy.

‘’We cannot honour the heroes of democracy while remaining silent as democratic institutions are weakened and captured.

‘’For June 12 to retain its meaning, we must once again summon the courage of those who marched, protested, resisted, suffered, and sacrificed for freedom. We must stand up against bad governance, reject the politics of intimidation, and resist every manifestation of democratic backsliding.’’

June 12 is Solemn Reminder of Our Collective Freedom Struggle, Says Yilwatda

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, described June 12 Democracy Day as a solemn reminder of the citizens’ collective struggle for freedom, representative government, and the right of every Nigerian to determine the destiny of the nation through democratic means.

Yilwatda, in a statement, yesterday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, added that June 12 was a celebration of resilience, hope, and the enduring belief that the people’s voice must always prevail.

The chairman stated that June 12 was one of the most important dates in Nigeria’s democratic journey, representing the courage and sacrifice of countless patriots, who stood firmly for justice, electoral integrity, and the sovereignty of the Nigerian people.

He stated, “Democracy Day is not merely another public holiday; it is a solemn reminder of our collective struggle for freedom, representative government, and the right of every Nigerian to determine the destiny of our nation through democratic means. It is a celebration of resilience, hope, and the enduring belief that the people’s voice must always prevail.”

Yilwatda said the observance of June 12 provided an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the country’s democratic progress while renewing their commitment to protecting the institutions that sustained constitutional governance.

He emphasised that democracy had provided Nigeria with the platform for peaceful political participation, greater accountability, protection of fundamental rights, and opportunities for citizens to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Yilwatda stated, “Every generation has a responsibility to defend democracy. The sacrifices made by our democratic heroes should never be forgotten, nor should we allow actions capable of undermining our constitutional order.

“Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, Nigeria’s democracy must remain stronger than individual ambitions or sectional interests.”

Yilwatda called on political leaders, civil society organisations, the media, religious institutions, youth groups, and all stakeholders to promote dialogue, tolerance, respect for the rule of law, and peaceful engagement in the democratic process.

Democracy Remains Nigeria’s Strongest Path to Unity, Prosperity, Fubara Declares

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said democracy was the most effective system of government for Nigeria, given the country’s rich diversity of ethnic, religious, and cultural identities.

Fubara made the assertion in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of 2026 Democracy Day.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, the governor said June 12 represented far more than a historic date; as it embodied the enduring struggle, sacrifice, and collective aspiration of Nigerians for freedom, justice, and representative governance.

He extended felicitations to Nigerians at home and across the Diaspora, paying tribute to the heroes and heroines of the democratic struggle, particularly Chief MKO Abiola, his wife, Kudirat Abiola, and countless others whose courage and sacrifices helped secure the democratic freedoms Nigerians enjoy today.

Fubara stated, “June 12 is a reminder of the price paid for the democracy we enjoy today. The sacrifices made by Chief MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, and many other patriots who laid the foundation for the democratic journey we continue to enjoy today.

“Their commitment to the principle that power must ultimately reside with the people remains a source of inspiration for every generation of Nigerians.”

Fubara said 33 years after the historic June 12, 1993 election, Nigeria’s democratic experiment had continued to evolve, despite challenges and setbacks.

He said, “Our democratic journey has not been without difficulties, but the resilience of our institutions and the determination of our people have kept the nation moving forward.

“The ability to express differing opinions, engage in constructive debate, and peacefully choose leaders through the ballot remains one of the greatest achievements of our nation.”

Omo-Agege: Emphasis Should Shift to Results Delivery to the People

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said the celebration of June 12 and the sacrifices made by late Chief M. K. O. Abiola and other pro-democracy activists should be emphasising the deliverables from democratic governance.

In his message to mark this year’s Democracy Day, Omo-Agege, who is Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) standard bearer for Delta Central Senatorial district in 2027, said it was no longer enough to just celebrate democracy.

He said, “The issue isn’t democracy itself; the problem is that we have practiced democracy without delivering results we desperately need. What’s truly missing is the value of every vote.

“Abiola didn’t sacrifice his life just so we could have elections every four years. He fought for a Nigeria where the vote of a farmer in Udu, Delta State, could genuinely change his life.”

He added, “Thanks to June 12, a young man in Warri can run for councillor, and a woman in Bayelsa can voice her opinions on the radio without fear of repercussions. That kind of freedom is invaluable.

“We have democracy, but where are the benefits? People are struggling with hunger, the roads are in disrepair, and insecurity is rampant. The issue isn’t democracy itself; the problem is that we have practiced democracy without delivering the results we desperately need.”

#EndBadGovernance Movement Seeks 48-hour Nationwide Strike, Security Votes Probe

The #EndBadGovernance Movement, a coalition of civil society organisations, yesterday, called for a 48-hour nationwide general strike and mass protests over worsening insecurity across Nigeria, demanding the immediate release of abducted schoolchildren, teachers, and other victims of kidnapping.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja ahead of the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations, the coalition accused successive governments of failing to protect life and property, warning that the country’s security crisis has reached an alarming level.

The group demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted children, teachers, and other Nigerians currently held by kidnappers, bandits, and other terrorist groups in different parts of the country.

Led by Comrade Michael Adaramoye, the group expressed concern over the continued captivity of dozens of pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo State as well as students held by kidnappers in Borno State, insisting that government must deploy all available resources to secure their freedom.

Beyond the release of abductees, the coalition called for the establishment of democratically elected, multi-ethnic community security committees in every local government, ward and community across the country to complement existing security structures and strengthen grassroots participation in the fight against crime.

The movement also demanded a comprehensive public probe of security votes and other security-related expenditures at both federal and state levels. It said billions of naira allocated to security over the years had failed to translate into improved safety for citizens.

According to the coalition, all records relating to security spending should be published, independently audited and subjected to public scrutiny, while officials found to have diverted security funds should be prosecuted.

CAPPA Urges FG to Treat Worsening Insecurity as Threat to Democratic System

Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) called on the federal government to treat the country’s worsening insecurity as a direct threat to democracy, the rule of law, and the credibility of the 2027 general election.

The call was made in a statement signed by Media and Communication Officer, CAPPA, Robert Egbe, to mark the 33rd anniversary of the June 12, 1993 election, and 27 years of uninterrupted civilian rule.

In the statement, CAPPA’s Assistant Executive Director, Zikora Ibeh, warned that no democracy could flourish when citizens lived under the constant threat of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, communal violence, and other forms of criminality.

“Democracy cannot thrive where people are afraid to travel on highways, send their children to school, cultivate their farms, operate businesses, or participate in elections,” Ibeh said.

The organisation lamented the continued spread of kidnapping-for-ransom across the country, stating that persistent mass abductions, including attacks on schools and educational institutions, pose a grave danger to national growth and development.

It said, “According to available data, no fewer than 4,722 people were abducted in 997 kidnapping incidents between July 2024 and June 2025, while at least 762 people lost their lives in kidnapping-related incidents during the same period. Nigerians also paid an estimated N2.57 billion in ransom to kidnappers over the course of the year.”

Particularly troubling, CAPPA said, was the continued targeting of children, women, and young girls, many of whom remain separated from their families for extended periods under traumatic conditions.

ADC Salutes Democracy Heroes, Martyrs

African Democratic Congress (ADC) saluted all democracy heroes and martyrs as Nigerians marked the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said, ‘’Today, as our nation marks Democracy Day, we join millions of our compatriots across the country in paying tribute to all those who sacrificed, struggled, and stood firm in defence of the democratic freedoms we enjoy today.

‘’June 12 remains one of the most important dates in our national history—a reminder that the Nigerian people have always believed that their voices matter, that their votes should count, and that government must ultimately derive its legitimacy from the consent and confidence of the governed.’’

Abdullahi said Democracy Day must be more than a celebration of the past, it must also be an honest reckoning with the present.

He stated, ‘’This is because democracy is not measured by the number of years since military rule ended. It must be measured by the meaning it has brought to citizenship and the freedoms it has brought to citizens – freedom from fear, freedom from poverty, freedom to participate and freedom to choose.

‘’It is about whether citizens are safer; whether families live better; whether young people get opportunities; whether institutions command public trust; and whether government remains accountable to the people from whom it derives its authority.

“Twenty-seven years after the return to democratic rule, and three years into the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, we ask you these simple questions: Is your life better today than in the past? Do you feel safer today than you felt in the past? Do you trust the government more than before?

‘’The answer to these questions is, no doubt, painfully clear: a resounding no. Across vast stretches of our country, insecurity continues to cast a shadow over everyday life. In Nigeria, life has assumed a Hobbesian reality: nasty, brutish and short.”

NSCIA Decries Unfair Profiling of Muslims with Kidnapping, Violent Crimes

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) described as misleading and unfair the attempts in some quarters to associate the overwhelming majority of Nigerian Muslims with the criminal activities of banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of violent crimes perpetrated by criminals.

The council under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, issued the condemnation yesterday in a statement congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of the 2026 Democracy Day.

In the statement by its Public Affairs Officer, Abbas Jimoh, NSCIA said it was disturbed by the religious profiling of Nigerian Muslims, who continued to live, work, and contribute positively to national development across all sectors of the society.

It said those threats had continued to claim innocent lives, disrupt livelihoods, displace communities, and undermine national development.

The statement said, “The council unequivocally condemns all acts of violence and criminality and, for the umpteenth time, admonishes those involved to abandon and repudiate their destructive activities.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims and their families. Indeed, insecurity affects all Nigerians, and collective efforts are required to address this menace.

“The council reiterates that Islam, like other divinely revealed religions, neither condones nor permits the shedding of innocent blood, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, or any form of criminal conduct.”

In relation to the abduction of some students and their teachers in Oyo State, NSCIA

said it was outraged that the perpetrators of the recent mischief to criminalise Islam and the Muslims did not even take into consideration the safety of the people in captivity.

It said in spite of the work of mischief-makers blaming Muslims and Shariah as suspects in the kidnapping of students and teachers in the Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State saga, recent developments had vindicated the Muslims.

FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday, Recommits to Democratic Ideals

The federal government declared today, June 12, a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day, underscoring Nigeria’s continued commitment to democratic governance and the principles of freedom, justice, and national development.

The announcement was made by Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the federal government.

The announcement, which came ahead of nationwide celebrations marking the historic day, was expected to provide Nigerians an opportunity to reflect on the country’s democratic journey, the sacrifices of pro-democracy activists, and the progress recorded since the return to civilian rule.

In a statement by Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the government said June 12 remained a significant day in Nigeria’s history in honour of the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of Nigerians whose efforts made democratic governance possible.

The statement described the holiday as more than a ceremonial event, stating that it serves as a reminder of the collective struggle for democratic governance and the responsibility of citizens to uphold the values that sustain it.

The declaration came amid renewed calls by stakeholders for stronger institutions, greater accountability in governance, and increased citizen participation in the democratic process.