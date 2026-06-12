Real Madrid Reappoint Jose Mourinho on Three-year Deal

Real Madrid have confirmed the reappointment of Jose Mourinho as head coach.

The 63-year-old has agreed a three-year deal and will begin work when the club returns for pre-season training on 13 July.

Real Madrid have paid Benfica £13m (15m euros) in compensation to bring the Portuguese head coach back to the Bernabeu – more than a decade after his first stint at the club came to an end.

Mourinho is returning to Real that have won nothing in two seasons.

Florentino Perez had vowed to reappoint Mourinho as head coach if he was re-elected as club president earlier this month.

Perez, 79, who has been in office since 2009, beat challenger and renewable energy magnate Enrique Riquelme in the election by picking up 65% of the votes.

It is the second time Mourinho has taken charge of Real Madrid, with his previous spell, which began in 2010 and lasted three seasons, yielding a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

Mourinho has since taken charge of Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur and had stints at Roma, Fenerbahce and Benfica in more recent years.

During his one and only season at Benfica, Mourinho led the two-time European Cup winners to an unbeaten Liga Portugal campaign, though it was only enough to secure a third place finish.