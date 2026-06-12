NOC’s Sports For All Set for Olympic Day Celebration

The Sports for All Commission under the auspices of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, has concluded arrangement for the 2026 Olympic Day celebration initially fixed for Saturday, 27 June 2027 but has to be shifted by one week due to logistics.

The event will now come up across the country on 4 July 2026 according to the Main Organizing Committee (MOC), after an emergency meeting on Friday 6 June, 2026.

The MOC believe that the one week postponement will give the participating states enough time to package a befitting celebration this year

“As we speak, a total of 18 states have indicated their interest to participate in the exercise by hosting it in their domain.

“These are, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, FCT, Gombe, Imo and Jigawa state. Others include, Kogi, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Tarabs and Zamfara State,” observed Sports for All Commission Secretary, Mr Augustine Odigie.

He informed stakeholders that more states may indicate their interest to be part of the celebration before the end of June 2026.

Interestingly, almost all the frontline states have since registered to host the celebration on 4 July 2026.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the NOC Sports For All Commission, Dr. Abdul Ibrahim, has commended Augustine Odigie for tirelessly working to ensure that the 2026 Olympic Day Celebration in Nigeria is bigger and better when compared with previous editions.

Dr.Abdul equally equally tasked members of the Commission to work in harmony to ensure that the body delivers the best in terms of organization.

” You have always strived to achieve the best and this year’s event should not be an exception,” he said.

Though Dr. Abdul acknowledged the challenges posed by the current tough business climate , he however urged all member to give their best efforts to ensure a resounding success.

He said the Olympic Day is annual global event organized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to promote mass participation in physical activities on a non-competitive basis. An initiative designed to create and raise public awareness about the ideals of sports as a vital tool for promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Dr. Ibrahim who is also the President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation ( NWF) also praised the Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel led Nigeria Olympic Committee for its continuous support of the Commission’s efforts to ensure the event’s annual success.