Mbah Hails DSS, Army After Major ESN Arms Bust in Enugu, Thanks Tinubu for Supporting States in Fight against Insecurity

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Friday commended the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Police for their commitment to securing Nigeria and the Southeast geopolitical zone in particular.

The governor gave the commendation shortly after visiting the state’s DSS headquarters, where he inspected a cache of arms and ammunition recovered on Tuesday from commanders of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the state.

During the raid on the ESN armoury, DSS operatives, backed by troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, recovered a large cache of high-calibre arms and ammunition.

Governor Mbah inspected some of the recovered weapons, including a rocket launcher, two RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) warheads, three RPG chargers, 11 AK-47 rifles, over 610 rounds of NATO 7.62×39 mm ammunition, as well as National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniforms and lanyards.

Accompanied by the Division’s Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. Abubakar Suru, the State Commissioner of Police, Bitrus Giwa and other government officials, Mbah praised the hard work and collaboration among security agencies in the country.

According to the governor, but for the diligence and intelligence of the DSS and sister security agencies, the recovered arms and ammunition would have been used by ESN terrorists to wreak havoc across the South and paint a false picture that insecurity has taken over Nigeria.

Governor Mbah called on Nigerians, irrespective of their political and religious affiliations, to support efforts by President Bola Tinubu to tackle insecurity.

He thanked the President for supporting states in the fight against insecurity, saying such efforts are responsible for the successes being recorded by security agencies across the country.

Security sources disclosed that the raid on the ESN armoury followed intelligence gathered from some arrested ESN members indicating that the terrorist organisation was planning to unleash terror on Enugu and other Southeast states, create panic and give the false impression that bandits had invaded the region.

Meanwhile, the Enugu recovery came two days before the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced five members of a notorious bandit group to 25 years imprisonment each for assisting gunmen who attacked and abducted students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, on November 21, 2025.

The five convicts were arrested by DSS operatives in separate operations last week.