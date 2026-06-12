Matawalle: Tinubu’ll Sweep North with Bigger Margins, APC RHA Yielding Results

• Says no amount of propaganda will distract him from delivering on his mandate

• Accuses opposition groups of exaggerating security challenges, spreading false narratives

Onuminya Innocent





Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has projected that President Bola Tinubu would win the votes in northern Nigeria, especially the North-west, in the 2027 presidential election with margins higher than those recorded in previous polls.

In a press statement issued and signed by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, Matawalle said Tinubu remained “politically strong across the North-west and deserves much of the support from north than anywhere, and well-positioned for victory in the 2027 presidential election”.

The minister dismissed “propaganda, misinformation, or politically motivated attacks” by opposition elements, insisting that such moves would not distract the administration from delivering on its mandate.

“No amount of propaganda, misinformation, or politically motivated attacks by opposition elements would distract the president from delivering on his mandate to Nigerians,” he stated.

Matawalle accused some opposition groups, particularly in the North-west, of spreading false narratives and exaggerating security challenges to undermine the Tinubu government.

He alleged, “The opposition is uncomfortable with the visible progress being recorded in the fight against insecurity and the ongoing developmental strides across the country.”

He stated that critics were focusing on isolated incidents rather than overall gains.

The minister said, “Rather than acknowledge the sacrifices of our security personnel and the gains being made, they focus solely on isolated incidents in an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear and political instability.”

Commending the armed forces and other security agencies, Matawalle stated that many personnel had “paid the ultimate price in the service of the nation” while defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He said their commitment had enabled the administration to record measurable progress.

On security strategy, the junior minister said the Tinubu administration had adopted a more coordinated and intelligence-driven approach, especially in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kebbi.

According to him, the approach has led to “the neutralisation of several notorious bandit leaders and the destruction of criminal enclaves,” while also restoring relative peace to allow residents return to farming and economic activities.

Matawalle also pointed to improvements in the North-east against insurgency and efforts to reduce communal and criminal violence in the North-central. He stated that the results validated the president’s security blueprint.

The minister added, “Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yielding positive results across critical sectors. From security and infrastructure to agriculture, social investment and economic reforms, Nigerians are beginning to witness the impact of purposeful leadership which will certainly outlive this administration.”

He listed road rehabilitation, rail and energy investments, agricultural value chain support, food security interventions, and youth/women empowerment programmes as key projects benefiting northern Nigeria.

The minister said the administration’s commitment to education, local industries and economic opportunities was receiving “positive responses from citizens across the region”.

Matawalle expressed confidence that the administration’s achievements would resonate with voters in 2027.

He stated, “The people of the region understand the efforts being made to improve their security, livelihoods and overall well-being. They are witnessing the results first-hand.

“So, no amount of propaganda or blackmail can erase the achievements of this administration, as the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda continue to unfold positively.

“We are confident that Nigerians will overwhelmingly support President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.”

He urged political actors to place national interest above partisan considerations.