June 12, Democracy And A Resilient People

Guest Columnist By Babajide sanwo-olu

Today, I join millions of Nigerians across the country and in the diaspora to commemorate June 12 – a day that stands as a defining moment in our nation’s democratic journey. It is a day that reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of patriots who fought to enthrone democracy in Nigeria.

The events surrounding the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election – adjudged at home and abroad as Nigeria’s freest and fairest ever – remain a watershed in our collective consciousness. They represent the triumph of hope over adversity and the unyielding determination of Nigerians to enthrone democratic ideals.

We honour the memory of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, the winner of that historic election who died in the battle to reclaim his mandate, and all heroes of democracy – men and women who paid the ultimate price, as well as those who endured persecution, in the pursuit of a just and democratic Nigeria. Their struggles and sacrifices made in the aftermath of the June 12, 1993 election will forever remain etched in our national consciousness as a testament to the resilience of our people.

As we mark this year’s Democracy Day, we are reminded that democracy is not an end in itself but a continuous journey that requires nurturing, protection, and active participation. It demands responsible and responsive leadership, an engaged citizenry, and strong institutions that uphold the principles of transparency, inclusion, and accountability.

The removal of fuel subsidy by the administration of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has marked a turning point in the nation’s economic direction. This bold decision, though initially painful for many Nigerians, has since ushered in a wave of strategic reforms aimed at long-term national benefits.

The floating of the naira and the unification of the foreign exchange systems are brave and courageous steps aimed at stabilizing the economy and eliminating distortions in currency markets. While the naira is stabilizing, the spiral has been halted, and a rebound is anticipated.

Significant infrastructure projects, including Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Highway, and ongoing rail and power projects, provide evidence of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to balanced national development. Such projects have not only defied initial criticism but have also become positive indicators for potential investors.

Other key and laudable policy moves under the Tinubu administration include the Student Loan Scheme, Consumer Credit Corporation, Digital and Creative Enterprises programme, and extensive support for small and medium-scale businesses, among others.

In Lagos State, we remain resolute in our commitment to deepening democratic governance and ensuring that the dividends of democracy are felt by every resident. Our administration continues to strengthen institutions and processes that promote good governance, citizen engagement, and public accountability.

Through our THEMES+ Agenda, we have expanded access to infrastructure, improved transportation networks, and enhanced service delivery across critical sectors, such as healthcare, education, housing, and technology. These efforts are designed not only to improve the quality of life but also to ensure that governance is responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people.

We have also prioritized transparency and inclusiveness by leveraging digital governance platforms to enhance public participation, streamline service delivery, and promote openness in government operations. Initiatives that support budget transparency, citizen feedback mechanisms, and public accountability have further strengthened trust between the government and the people.

In justice and rule of law, Lagos State continues to invest in institutional strengthening, judicial reforms, and access to justice. By enhancing the capacity of our legal and law enforcement systems, we are fostering a society where rights are protected, disputes are fairly resolved, and the rule of law prevails.

We are equally committed to ensuring that democracy delivers real dividends. Through sustained investments in infrastructure, we are transforming transportation networks, expanding housing opportunities, and improving urban development.

Our healthcare reforms are increasing access to quality and affordable medical services. Our education initiatives are equipping the next generation with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Youth development remains central to our democratic vision. We continue to implement programmes that empower young people through education, digital skills, entrepreneurship support, and job creation initiatives. By nurturing a generation of informed, engaged, and economically empowered citizens, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and participatory democracy.

Security and peaceful coexistence are also critical pillars of democratic stability. Our administration has strengthened collaboration with security agencies and community-based structures to ensure that Lagos remains safe, secure, and conducive for economic and social activities. We believe that democracy can only flourish in an environment where lives and property are protected.

Cheerfully, our investments in the youth, especially, are beginning to yield fruit. According to the 2025 Dealroom Global Tech Ecosystem Index, which benchmarks 288 tech hubs across 69 countries, Lagos is the world’s fastest-growing tech ecosystem in 2025, surpassing Istanbul, Mumbai, and São Paulo.

The report placed Lagos at the top of the “Rising Stars” category, outpacing emerging markets such as Istanbul, Pune, Mumbai, and Belo Horizonte.

Lagos has been named Nigeria’s best-performing state in the 2025 Phillips Consulting State Performance Index, emerging as the only state to attain a five-star rating in the annual assessment of governance and development outcomes.

The ranking, released by Phillips Consulting, evaluated the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory across key sectors, including fiscal management, economic development, infrastructure, healthcare, education, governance, environmental sustainability, and digital access.

It is against this backdrop that TIME Africa presented to me the 2025 Special Recognition Award. The award testifies to our administration’s sustained contributions to infrastructure modernisation, urban renewal, and the ongoing transformation of Lagos into a globally competitive, 21st-century megacity.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PBEBEC) has named Lagos State number one in its Subnational Ease of Doing Business Report 2025.We are the headquarters of entertainment in Africa. The world is dancing to Afrobeats, which has its ancestral home right here.

Dear compatriots, recent security incidents in parts of our country have understandably generated concerns among citizens. But moments like this require that we remind ourselves of our national character as a people. We are Nigerians. Our will is strong, and our spirit is unbreakable.

Every loss of life resulting from violence is a national tragedy, so I urge Nigerians to remember victims of insecurity in their prayers.

We must, however, rebuff attempts to politicise insecurity because terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal groups do not discriminate, based on ethnicity, religion or political affiliation. Theirs is man’s inhumanity to man, perpetrated on a scale beyond belief.

As a people, like we battled COVID-19, we possess the capacity to overcome insecurity through our resilience, unity and sustained support for our security institutions.

I, therefore, urge everyone to remain committed to the ideals of democracy. Let us continue to promote peace, tolerance, and unity. Let us actively participate in governance, hold our leaders accountable, and work together to build a nation that reflects our highest aspirations.

Together, we can build a Lagos and a Nigeria where democracy is not only sustained but truly works for the benefit of all.

Happy Democracy Day!

•Mr. Sanwo-Olu is Governor of Lagos State