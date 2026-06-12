Growing Insecurity: House to Pass State Police Bill Tomorrow

Juliet Akoje In Abuja

The House of Representatives has reiterated its determination to pass the State Police Bill on Thursday as part of legislative efforts aimed at tackling the escalating security crisis across the country.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu made this known on Wednesday while speaking to members of the House of Representatives Press Corps in Abuja on behalf of the 37 caucus leaders in the Green Chamber.

Kalu stated the proposed constitutional amendment seeking the creation of state police had become necessary due to the rising cases of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of violent criminal activities threatening national security.

He emphasized the National Assembly’s role extends beyond oversight of security institutions, noting that lawmakers also have a constitutional duty to strengthen the country’s security framework through legislative interventions.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the legislature must actively contribute to safeguarding lives and property, which remains the primary responsibility of government.

He said that while summoning service chiefs and security agencies remains important, there is also a need to enact laws capable of addressing existing gaps within the nation’s security architecture.

Kalu revealed that extensive consultations had already been conducted on the state police proposal.

He noted that key stakeholders, including the Inspector-General of Police and his team, the executive arm of government, and all 36 state governors, had expressed support for the initiative.

He further explained that the current provisions of the Constitution, particularly Section 214 and other related sections, do not adequately accommodate the decentralized policing structure needed to effectively confront insecurity and ensure quicker responses to criminal activities.

According to him, lawmakers had concluded that maintaining the existing legal framework would not produce the desired security outcomes Nigerians expect.

As a result, the House had placed priority on constitutional amendments designed to address security challenges through legislation that would facilitate the establishment of state police.

The Deputy Speaker assured Nigerians that members of the House remained united in their commitment to seeing the proposal succeed.

He also dismissed reports suggesting that certain interests were working to obstruct the initiative.

He declared that the planned constitutional amendment represents hope for improved security and faster responses to criminal incidents.

Kalu stated that lawmakers would vote on the amendment on Thursday, stressing that state police remained one of the House’s top priorities.

Responding to reports of attempts to frustrate the proposal, he insisted that Parliament remained resolute and would conclude deliberations on the matter as scheduled.

He maintained that no individual or group could prevent the legislature from advancing the state police initiative.

Kalu expressed confidence that once the amendment secures approval at the National Assembly, it would receive the necessary endorsement from state legislatures.

He attributed this optimism to what he described as the favorable disposition of governors across the federation toward the establishment of state police.

He said the amendment would be transmitted to the states following Thursday’s exercise and expressed hope that the governors, working alongside their respective Houses of Assembly, would ensure swift ratification before forwarding it to the president for assent.

The deputy speaker also urged House members currently engaged in oversight assignments across various parts of the country to immediately return to Abuja for Thursday’s plenary session.

He described the issue as an urgent national matter requiring the attendance and support of every lawmaker.

Kalu stressed the importance of full participation during the session, saying the presence of all members would demonstrate the House’s commitment to addressing insecurity and its firm support for the establishment of state police as a critical component of the country’s security reform efforts.