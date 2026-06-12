Gov Bala Mohammed’s Transformation of Bauchi Mining Sector Excites MAN 

– Says Sector now attracts foreign investment, enhanced economic growth, created youth employment opportunities

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Bauchi State Chapter, has commended Governor Bala Abdukadir Mohammed of Bauchi State and the Commissioner for Natural, Resources Development, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Maiwada, for introducing reforms and policies that have transformed the state’s mining sector.

The state chairman of MAN, Alhaji Musa Santuraki Pali, who made the commendation yesterday during a media briefing in Bauchi on the association’s activities for the first half of the year, stated the transformation in the mining sector of the state has attracted foreign investment, boosted economic growth, and created employment opportunities for youths.

He said the government’s initiatives have significantly improved investor confidence and positioned Bauchi as an emerging hub for mining investment.

According to Pali, Bauchi State has entered into mining-related agreements with about five countries, a development he said is contributing to the rapid growth and modernization of the sector.

The MAN Chairman particularly praised reforms in the issuance of consent letters and mining permits, noting that the previous system allowed miners to obtain consent letters from village and district heads, a practice that often led to disputes, conflicts, and administrative irregularities.

“Under the new policy, traditional rulers are no longer authorised to issue consent letters or mining permits, he stated.

“Prospective miners must now obtain approvals through the Ministry of Natural Resources and other relevant authorities for proper verification before commencing operations in any community,”

Pali said the new system has enhanced transparency, accountability, and peaceful coexistence among stakeholders in mining communities.

He also highlighted the state’s success in attracting foreign direct investment, citing the partnership with Shandong Minsheng Group, which has committed $50 million to the development of a tin and columbite mining and processing facility in Bauchi State.

He described the investment as a major milestone for the sector, noting that projects of such magnitude were previously uncommon in the state.

The MAN chairman further disclosed that the Ministry of Natural Resources has facilitated engagements with investors in the cement industry following the discovery of an estimated 10 million metric tonnes of high-grade limestone deposits by Resident Cement Factory Ltd in Gwana Village, Alkaleri Local Government Area.

According to him, the discovery has paved the way for plans to establish a cement manufacturing plant with an annual production capacity of about 10 million metric tonnes, a project expected to stimulate industrialisation, create jobs, and strengthen the state’s economy.

Pali added that the ministry is also collaborating with international partners on the exploration and development of rare earth minerals, including monazite and zircon sands, as part of efforts to position Bauchi as a key player in the global minerals market.

He identified the establishment of the Bauchi State Oil and Gas Academy in Alkaleri as another major achievement, saying the institution will provide training and capacity-building opportunities for youths and professionals in the oil, gas, and mining industries.

“These investments and development initiatives will significantly increase government revenue while creating employment opportunities for thousands of young people across the state,” he said.

The MAN chairman disclosed that the state government, through the Ministry of Natural Resources, has commenced the enumeration and registration of artisanal miners in partnership with the association.

He explained that registered miners would benefit from easier access to mining licences, formal documentation, small-scale mining equipment, loan facilities, financial support, and protection from harassment by unauthorised individuals.

Pali further noted that proposed mineral processing centres would provide reliable markets for miners’ products at competitive prices, reduce dependence on middlemen, improve incomes, and create additional employment opportunities for local youths.

He urged all miners operating in the state to register with the appropriate authorities and comply with existing regulations.

“The government is implementing policies designed to benefit miners and host communities. We must support these initiatives and work together to attract more development projects to the state,” he said.

According to him, the ministry has continued to engage traditional rulers, including emirs and district heads, to sensitise them on the objectives of the reforms.

Pali revealed that more than 100 artisanal miners have already been registered, while arrangements are underway to support them through various Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) intervention programmes.

Speaking on the association’s collaboration with the ministry, he said MAN remains committed to mobilising miners for registration, organising sensitisation and peace-building campaigns across the state’s 20 local government areas, reporting illegal mining activities, and supporting government efforts to develop the sector.

He also expressed appreciation to the state government for its commitment to providing the association with a new bus to facilitate awareness campaigns on security, environmental protection, and responsible mining practices.

“We also use our platforms to educate miners about opportunities available through the Bauchi State Oil and Gas Academy, mining institutes, and various government programmes,” he added.

On challenges facing the sector, Pali observed that many miners in remote communities remain unaware of the reforms and opportunities introduced by the ministry, while logistical constraints continue to hinder access to some mining areas.

“However, with the continued support of the Honourable Commissioner for Natural Resources Development, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Maiwada, we are confident that these challenges will be overcome,” he said.

Also speaking, MAN Deputy Chairman for Bauchi Central Zone, Alhaji Zaharaddeen Bala Dan Madami, commended Governor Bala Mohammed and Commissioner Maiwada for their commitment to reforming the mining sector and creating an enabling environment for investment, job creation, and economic development.

He stressed the need for sustained sensitisation of both licensed and illegal miners on the importance of following due process and registering with relevant authorities to ensure compliance with mining regulations and facilitate their operations.