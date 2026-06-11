Continental Hotels Nigeria Unveils World Cup Watch Party Series Across Lagos, Abuja

Charles Ajunwa

As football fever sweeps across Nigeria, Continental Hotels has announced its exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 viewing experiences, designed to elevate the thrill of the beautiful game.

Mr. Richard Mutanda, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative: “We wanted to create an unparalleled destination for football fans to celebrate the World Cup. Our brand-new giant LED screens, combined with world-class hospitality, themed experiences, and engaging activities, guarantee that whether you’re here for one match or the entire tournament, you’ll make memories that last a lifetime. Come experience every goal, every cheer, and every victory with us.”

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, guests and fans will be immersed in every heart-stopping moment of the tournament on state-of-the-art giant LED screens set within luxurious, immersive environments at Lagos Continental and Abuja Continental.

At Abuja Continental, the excitement reaches new heights with the outdoor stadium ambiance at the Pool Bar. The venue transforms into Nigeria’s largest outdoor viewing arena, featuring a massive 10-meter by 6-meter outdoor LED screen prominently displayed against the iconic terracotta blades facade. Fans can enjoy live screenings of all 48 matches in daylight-visible clarity, creating an electrifying atmosphere that captures the essence of the pitch. The “Watch, Sip & Score” experience will offer specially curated cocktails inspired by the tournament’s flavours, complemented by gourmet burgers and match-day bites designed to keep spirits high and energy levels up.

For a taste of West Africa, the “Suya by the Pool” section will serve smoky, spicy, and sophisticated grilled delicacies with a vibrant poolside twist. To enhance the festive mood, the FIFA World Cup Beer Bucket Promotion will feature a mini feast basket of spring rolls, samosas, and beef kebabs — perfect for sharing during the matches. Weekly Thursday Salsa Nights will add a lively rhythm to the evenings, while Magical Mondays will present beverage promotions with expertly crafted cocktails.

A highlight on June 21 will be the Father’s Day Brunch, a special celebration blending football, family, and fine dining with live cooking stations, indulgent classics, freshly prepared gourmet dishes, and decadent desserts. This relaxed yet sophisticated setting is ideal for families, friends, and special occasions during the tournament.

Similarly, Lagos Continental elevates the viewing experience with a luxurious indoor stadium ambiance on the 5th Floor Sports Bar & Lounge. Here, a massive 10-meter by 3-meter indoor LED screen and surround sound create an immersive environment reminiscent of a stadium.

On June 14, the “World Cup Sunday Brunch” series at Ekaabo Restaurant will kick off with a themed Sunday World Cup Kick-Off Brunch, followed by a Mexican Fiesta Brunch the week after which includes a Father’s Day special, then the True North Strong Canadian Maple Sunday Brunch, followed by the All-American Sunday Brunch, and culminating in the World Cup Finale Sunday Brunch & Closing Celebration. Curated international menus featuring Mexican snacks, American classics, and Canadian specialties will keep fans delighted.

For those seeking a more engaging experience, exclusive “Stay & Play” accommodation packages are available with up to 50 per cent off the Best Available Rates, offering fans the perfect combination of comfort and entertainment.

The hotel will also host an array of fan activities, including a mini soccer pitch with professional goals and nets for shootouts, foosball table, table tennis, beer pong, and other games — ensuring every moment is packed with fun and interaction