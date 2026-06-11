Akpabio to APC: Our Members Panicking over Delayed List of Successful Candidates

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in the National Assembly were beginning to panic over the delayed release of the list of successful candidates that would fly the party’s flag in the 2027 elections.

The APC leadership is yet to release the list of successful candidates after the House of Representatives and Senate primary elections on May 18 and 19, respectively.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Campaign Council for the Ekiti governorship election, in Abuja, Akpabio pleaded with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to carry them along, saying most of his colleagues have developed “hypertension” as their fates hung in the balance

He stated, “I’m only pleading with the party that when they bring out their final list, then they need to show that they are carrying all of us along. When the working committee meets, and brings out their final list, outside the committee, or the names of the people contesting the election, some of my people are having hypertension.”

National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, commended Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his performance, saying he is one of the party’s best candidates for this election.

Yilwatda said the ruling party was building an inclusive campaign council.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State recalled that Oyebanji, in 2022, won the governorship election with 187,557 votes, defeating his closest rival by a margin of over 104,000 votes.

Sani added that the ruling party was targeting an increase of over 100 per cent in the number of votes for Oyebanji and a margin of no less than 500,000 votes over his closest rival, saying this is not just a numerical target.

Sani stated, “It symbolises our commitment to ensuring that the voice of the people is amplified and their trust in good governance is rewarded.

“I am pleased to announce that we have established effective campaign structures across all 16 local government areas and 177 wards in Ekiti State.

“This grassroots engagement is foundational to our strategy, ensuring that every citizen is reached, heard, and mobilised for this crucial election.

“Our campaign will not merely be a series of rallies; it will be a movement that resonates with the aspirations of the people. The path ahead is made lighter by the progressive reforms of our former chairman.”

Sani said President Bola Tinubu’s visionary leadership was not just rebuilding Nigeria brick by brick, it was also empowering the sub-nationals, including Ekiti State, to flourish.

He stressed, “This election will serve as a reminder of these profound reforms, a testament to the positive changes taking root across our nation.

“Governor Oyebanji’s anticipated landslide victory is further bolstered by the unique and unprecedented support he enjoys from all living former governors of Ekiti State.”