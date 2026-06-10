Military Alone Cannot Address Today’s Complex Security Threats, Says Army Chief

• Reps summon finance minister, NSA, service chiefs, IGP, others over escalating violence

•Disu deploys DIGs to their zones to coordinate ongoing sevcurity operations

•Okpebholo worries over students’ abduction

Linus Aleke, Juliet Akoje in Abuja and Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has warned that the Nigerian military could not tackle the country’s increasingly complex security challenges alone.

He, however, underscored the importance of stronger collaboration among security agencies, government institutions, local communities and other critical stakeholders.

According to the Army Chief, contemporary threats such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality required a coordinated, multi-dimensional response that extends beyond military operations.

He noted that enhanced intelligence sharing, community engagement and inter-agency cooperation remained vital to achieving sustainable peace and security across the nation.

Shaibu made the remarks at the Directorate of Army Public Relations Combined First and Second Quarters Media Workshop 2026, where he also expressed concern over the growing impact of fake news and misinformation on military operations and troop morale.

Represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Major General Musa Etsu-Ndagi, the COAS said, “No single institution can effectively address today’s complex security threats in isolation.

“I am pleased to state that the Nigerian Army continues to record significant operational successes across various theatres of operation. These achievements have been driven by enhanced inter-agency cooperation, intelligence sharing, coordinated planning and the unwavering dedication of our officers and soldiers.

“However, operational successes must be complemented by effective strategic communication. Accurate and timely dissemination of information is essential for projecting factual narratives, countering misinformation and reinforcing public confidence in the nation’s security institutions.”

He explained that a well-informed citizenry was more likely to support ongoing security efforts, thereby boosting troop morale and strengthening national resilience.

The Army Chief further stressed that the media have a responsibility to highlight the sacrifices, gallantry and professionalism of troops engaged in military operations, noting that many personnel continued to serve under extremely difficult conditions in defence of the nation.

He added: “In an era where perception often shapes reality, the role of the media in countering misinformation, disinformation and fake news, as well as mobilising public support for security operations, cannot be overstated.

“The ongoing successes being recorded against terrorists, bandits, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements highlight the urgent need for sustained and responsible media engagement. Public support is not merely desirable; it is a strategic necessity for operational success.”

Shaibu also warned that modern adversaries increasingly relied on propaganda and information manipulation, stressing that disinformation, when left unchecked, could be as damaging as a direct security threat.

In her welcome address, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, described the media space as a critical domain in contemporary warfare and national security.

She said: “Beyond the physical battlefield, public perception, information credibility and strategic narratives significantly influence operational outcomes, especially with the proliferation of social media space with various forms of information disorders such as fake news and Artificial Intelligence-generated content. Consequently, the partnership between the military and the media has never been more important.”

The workshop was themed: “Media Integration as a Force Multiplier for Joint and Multi-Agency Operational Success.”

Reps Summon Finance Minister, NSA, Service Chiefs, IGP, Others over Violence

The House of Representatives, yesterday, summoned the Minister of Finance, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Service Chiefs, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), to appear before it over the worsening security situation across the country.

The Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, is expected to brief the House on the release and utilisation of funds allocated to security agencies, while security chiefs were to provide updates on measures being taken to tackle the growing wave of insecurity nationwide.

The House also urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt a more aggressive, comprehensive and sustained security strategy aimed at dismantling bandit enclaves, protecting vulnerable schools and places of worship, and securing the unconditional release of all persons currently held captive by criminal elements.

The resolutions followed the consideration and adoption of two separate motions of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Gumi (APC, Zamfara) and Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa (LP, Abia).

Lawmakers further called for a review of the federal government’s cashless policy, noting that restrictions on the movement of large sums of cash often complicated efforts by families seeking to secure the release of kidnapped relatives through ransom payments.

In addition, the House urged the president to direct the immediate recruitment of more forest guards across the federation to strengthen security operations in response to growing threats in various states.

Presenting his motion, Hon., Gumi lamented that insecurity in Zamfara State and the wider North-West region had deteriorated into a major humanitarian crisis fuelled by armed banditry, mass kidnappings and the infiltration of transnational terrorist groups.

He disclosed that between June 1 and June 6, 2026, heavily armed bandits riding approximately 250 motorcycles, with three persons on each motorcycle, launched coordinated attacks on communities in Gumi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State and parts of Sokoto State, killing no fewer than 93 people.

Gumi further revealed that on the night of June 2 into the early hours of June 3, seven students of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, were abducted from an off-campus hostel by bandits.

He also informed lawmakers that two senior lecturers of the institution had earlier been kidnapped and remained in captivity for over two months despite the payment of ransom by their families and associates.

The lawmaker recounted another deadly attack in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State where bandits killed four persons and abducted several travellers.

He also cited an incident in Talata Mafara Local Government Area where a councillor and a director were kidnapped while travelling from Jangebe to the council headquarters in connection with preparations for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

According to him, the kidnappers later murdered both victims despite refusing to accept ransom offers made for their release.

Gumi also expressed concern over the increasing frequency of bandit attacks in other North-West states, including Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi and Jigawa.

He recalled that on May 31, 2026, at least 17 villagers were killed when hundreds of armed bandits riding motorcycles invaded Dangulbi community in Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The lawmaker further noted reports indicating that more than 15 communities in Tureta and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State had been abandoned by residents as a result of persistent attacks by bandits.

Furthermore, he cited the abduction of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar Batsari, a former Director of Defence Information of the Nigerian Army, and his wife, who were kidnapped after their vehicle was ambushed along the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli Road in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State on May 30, 2026.

Gumi expressed deep concern over what he described as the unchecked movement of bandits across communities, states and forest hideouts, warning that the development continues to undermine public confidence in the country’s security architecture.

He warned that unless urgent measures were taken to reverse the trend, insecurity could further devastate lives, livelihoods and the socio-economic fortunes of the entire North-West region.

Contributing to the debate, Hon. Stanley Olajide (APM, Oyo) advocated increased investment in satellite surveillance technology to improve intelligence gathering and monitor the activities of terrorists and criminal groups.

Hon. Olumide Osoba called on state governments to deploy Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) systems as part of efforts to strengthen security monitoring and crime prevention.

Hon. Babajimi Benson stressed the need to prioritise the establishment of state police, urging the National Assembly to dedicate a special legislative session to the consideration and passage of the state policing bill.

In a separate motion sponsored by Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, the House called for immediate and decisive executive action to address the escalating insecurity across the country, particularly the growing incidents of banditry, attacks on educational institutions and places of worship, and the persistent abduction of schoolchildren.

The House anchored its concerns on Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides that the security and welfare of citizens remain the primary responsibility of government.

Lawmakers expressed grief and alarm over what they described as the relentless rise in banditry, mass kidnappings and terrorist attacks across several parts of the country, warning that Nigerians have continued to live under an atmosphere of fear, uncertainty and mourning.

The House observed that the repeated abduction of schoolchildren had evolved beyond isolated incidents and now constitutes a major threat to the nation’s education sector.

The House subsequently mandated its Committees on Defence, National Security and Intelligence, and the Army to intensify oversight of the implementation of the resolutions and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.

IG Deploys DIGs to Their Zones to Coordinate Ongoing Security Operations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has deployed Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to their respective geopolitical zones as part of efforts to strengthen ongoing operations aimed at addressing the country’s growing insecurity.

According to the IG, the deployment was designed to reinforce operational oversight, enhance intelligence-led policing and improve coordination among security personnel in tackling terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to restoring peace and public confidence through proactive and sustained security measures.

Speaking during a conference with Police strategic managers at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall in Abuja, Disu explained that the initiative was intended to bring senior leadership closer to the field and improve operational effectiveness across the country.

He said: “It is in furtherance of our operational objectives that I have approved the deployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police to their respective geopolitical zones with effect from Monday, 15th June, 2026.

“This initiative is designed to strengthen supervision, improve operational coordination, enhance accountability, and provide closer strategic oversight of policing activities within the zones.

“The Deputy Inspectors-General are expected to work closely with Assistant Inspectors-General and Commissioners of Police in ensuring that operational directives are effectively implemented and measurable results achieved.

“Let me make it clear that this deployment is not ceremonial. It is intended to bring leadership closer to the field, improve response mechanisms, and ensure that emerging security threats receive prompt and coordinated attention.”

As part of broader efforts to enhance inter-state security cooperation, the IGP also directed Commissioners of Police to establish cross-border patrols to prevent criminals from exploiting jurisdictional boundaries to evade arrest after committing offences.

Disu said: “In addition, I hereby direct all Commissioners of Police to immediately establish what I have termed ‘Handshake Patrols’ with Commissioners of Police in contiguous states. Criminals do not respect state boundaries.

“Too often, offenders exploit jurisdictional gaps by committing crimes in one state and escaping into another. This practice must be disrupted through deliberate collaboration and joint operational planning.

“Accordingly, Commissioners of Police are to establish coordinated patrols along all major entry and exit routes linking neighbouring states. Intelligence sharing mechanisms should be strengthened, operational communication channels kept open at all times, and joint responses initiated whenever circumstances require.”

Meanwhile, the IGP assured the families of the abducted Orrire school pupils and teachers, as well as Nigerians, that the police and other security agencies were working tirelessly to secure their safe return.

He said, “The abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State remains an active operation. I wish to assure their families and all Nigerians that the full operational capacity of the Force, in coordination with sister security agencies, has been committed to securing their safe return. We are making progress, and we will not rest until every child is brought home safely.

“In the same Oyo State axis, I wish to commend the gallant officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force for the successful rescue of Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her twin sons, Peter and Paul, who were abducted by criminal elements.

“Through sustained intelligence gathering, tactical operations, and the courage of our operatives, the victims were rescued unhurt and safely reunited with their family. This achievement once again demonstrates the critical importance of intelligence-led policing and community partnership in combating crime.”

Okpebholo Worries over Students’ Abduction

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has expressed concern over the recent abduction of students, teachers and other citizens in different parts of the country, including Oyo State.

The governor urged those behind the abductions across the country to release their victims immediately and unconditionally.

He also declared that no political party could attain power through kidnapping, banditry, or other forms of criminality.

He called for their immediate release, maintaining that insecurity should not be allowed to derail the administration’s development agenda.

Speaking at the flag-off of the APC campaign for the Edo South Senatorial District local government elections at Urhokpota Hall in Benin City, yesterday, he said political ambition must never be pursued through violence, fear, or criminal acts.

“Those seeking political power should not distract President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from delivering good governance to Nigerians. Kidnapping innocent citizens will not win elections. Political power cannot be secured through criminal activities,” Okpebholo said.

The governor expressed concern over the recent abduction of students, teachers and other citizens in different parts of the country, including Oyo State, and called for their immediate release.

He maintained that insecurity should not be allowed to derail the administration’s development agenda.

Governor Okpebholo praised President Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, saying the policy had increased resources available to states for critical infrastructure and development projects.

Pledging support of Edo State for the President ahead of the 2027 general election, he said, “There is no vacancy in Aso Rock. Edo State will stand firmly behind President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda.”