  • Wednesday, 10th June, 2026

British Council Showcases Teacher-Led Research on Mindfulness, CPD, Math Anxiety

Nigeria | 53 minutes ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The British Council has highlighted Nigerian teachers using classroom research to drive education reform, with new studies on student wellbeing, professional development, and math anxiety presented at Olumawu School.

Speaking at the Action Research Grants event yesterday, British Council Country Director, Donna McGowan said school improvement must rely on “evidence, research, and practical classroom realities, and not on assumptions.”

“Some of the most powerful education reforms begin with small, locally driven innovations inside schools,” McGowan said.

McGowan confirmed the current cohort features three Nigerian research projects namely, mindfulness for student wellbeing; blended Continuing Professional Development, CPD for teacher effectiveness, and CPD to reduce math anxiety.

The Action Research Grants Programme puts teachers and school leaders in charge of identifying classroom challenges, testing solutions, and measuring impact.

McGowan reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to educational partnerships, research, teacher development, and international collaboration in Nigeria. She commended participating schools for “leadership, creativity, and dedication to learner success.”

Olumawu School Principal, Rotimi Jiboku commended the British Council’s grant programme, saying it is expanding professional development for teachers and students with new initiatives on time management, stress reduction, and student mental wellbeing.

He said the grant has “been acknowledged worldwide because of the impact and for compliance with global educational standards.”

Jiboku referenced a December 2025 online symposium organized by the British Council where educators shared 12 case studies on school improvement. Priority areas included leadership, effective professional development, and technology/AI in teaching, learning and assessment.

The Action Research Grants Programme supports British Council to partner schools towards investigating locally relevant education challenges.

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