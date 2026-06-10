ADEB Foundation Advocates Healthy Masculinity among Boys 

As part of activities marking the 2026 International Day of the Boy Child, Adebukola Eniobanke Foundation for Impact visited Alimosho Junior Grammar School, Lagos, to engage students on meaningful conversations around masculinity, emotional wellbeing, and mental health.

The outreach, held on June 3, with the theme ‘Redefining Masculinity and Mental Health in Boys’, brought together students, educators and volunteers in an interactive session aimed at challenging harmful stereotypes and encouraging healthier perspectives on what it means to be a boy in today’s society.

The guest speaker, Comrade Abiodun Ajayi represented by Comrade Elijah Jagbadi, emphasised the importance of creating safe spaces where boys can express their feelings without fear of judgement.

He noted that while society often places expectations on boys to appear strong and unemotional, true strength also involves self-awareness, seeking support when needed, and caring for one’s mental well-being.

The session featured discussions on emotional intelligence, self-esteem, peer pressure, responsible behaviour, and the importance of speaking up about personal challenges. The boys were also encouraged to share their thoughts and experiences, fostering an atmosphere of openness and mutual respect.

Representative of Education District I, Mrs. Oluyinka Iyanda, commended the initiative, describing it as timely and relevant in addressing issues that many young boys face but rarely discuss openly.

For ADEB Foundation for Impact, the outreach reflects its ongoing commitment to youth development, education and community-based interventions, aimed at promoting the well-being of children and young people. Through programmes like this, the foundation continues to advocate for a society where every child irrespective of gender is equipped with the knowledge, confidence, and support needed to thrive.

The event concluded with a renewed call on parents, educators, community leaders, and policymakers to pay closer attention to the emotional and mental health needs of boys, recognising that their well-being is essential to building stronger families and communities.