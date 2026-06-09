Poverty Is Not Nigeria’s Destiny, Adebayo Blames Tinubu, Positions SDP as Alternative

Presidential standard-bearer in the 2027 general election and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has declared that poverty in Nigeria is not inevitable but the consequence of policy failures and poor leadership, insisting that the country can reverse its economic fortunes through what he described as the right government, clear priorities and deliberate planning.

Adebayo made the remarks in a message shared on his official X account@Pres_Adebayo where he tweeted a pointed criticism of the economic direction under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, despite three years of economic reforms, millions of Nigerians continue to struggle with rising hardship and reduced purchasing power.

“Poverty is not Nigeria’s destiny. It is the result of failed leadership and it can be defeated with the right government, the right priorities, and the right plan,” Adebayo stated.

He argued that the central challenge confronting Nigeria is not the absence of natural wealth or economic potential but the inability of government to convert growth into broad-based opportunities for citizens.

The SDP chieftain maintained that economic success should not be measured only by macroeconomic indicators but by whether ordinary Nigerians can afford food, find work and live in secure communities.

Adebayo further presented the SDP as offering what he described as a practical alternative built around poverty reduction, employment creation, improved security and more equitable management of national resources.

“The problem in Nigeria is not a lack of resources. It is a lack of opportunities and a failure by those in power to ensure that growth reaches the people,” he said.

Calling for political participation and national renewal, he urged Nigerians to embrace change through democratic engagement.

“Change begins now. Join the SDP. Say farewell to poverty,” he concluded.

His remarks add to ongoing political debates over the impact of recent economic reforms and the direction of governance ahead of future electoral contests.