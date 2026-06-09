New Power Minister Pledges Gradual But Steady Improvement in Electricity Supply Nationwide

• Tinubu administers oath of office on two ministers – power, and state for foreign affairs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





New Minister of Power, Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has pledged gradual but steady supply of electricity across the country.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday after being sworn in by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Tegbe told Nigerians to expect gradual but steady improvement in electricity supply to consumers nationwide.

His words: “I said it during my Senate confirmation that I am not promising a magic wand I am not promising 24 hours seven days in a week power we will get there ultimately.

“But what I promise Nigerians is that we will see visible improvements and infrastructure can tell you Nigerians have been giving me feedback in the last four weeks power supply has improved across Nigeria and this is due to the push by the President and the Power is put behind me and also the commitment of our people in the Ministry of Power and all the agencies.

“For the last four weeks after my confirmation I have engaged various key stakeholders in the sector. TCN, Ministry of Power, REA, NERC, everybody and they have given commitments and that is what you are seeing today with the improvements and what we would do as much as possible is to ensure that consistency and improvement over the next couple of months.”

The Minister also outlined plans to tackle challenges in generation, transmission and distribution while urging Nigerians to be patient with ongoing reforms.

According to him: “Nigerians should please bear with us, the President understands the challenges we are addressing those challenges and we will make sure we fix it both in generation, transmission and distribution.

“There are couple of challenges,the sector has its peculiarities and we are going to fix these peculiarities. If you see somethings that some of the people in the sector have done in the last couple of weeks it will marvel you that is coming out of our people.

“Feeders station was down in Katampe and in 24 hours the TCN staff have fixed it and restored power back

“Niger Delta power holding company recently God allowed it back after being down for three years, these are efforts of our people and you will see that there is commitment coming from people from the sector .

“You are going to see more of that but I am calling on Nigerians to support President Tinubu, also pray for us whatever challenges that this is plaqued with by God’s grace we will overcome it and we will get there.”

President Tinubu had earlier on Monday administered oath of office on new Minister of Power, Tegbe and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye.

The short ceremony took place on Monday at the Council Chambers at the State House, Abuja in the presence of the ministers’ spouses and top government officials. Following the resignations of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to further their political careers, the President nominated the two new ministers, who the Senate duly cleared on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Tegbe, born in Ibadan, Oyo State, is a renowned fiscal, economic and institutional reform strategist and stakeholder engagement expert with over 35 years of professional experience across the public and private sectors.

He holds a First Class Degree in Civil Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Switzerland) and a Master’s degree in Public Administration (Birmingham).

He worked as a Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG in Africa, where he led transformational initiatives, including the design and implementation of major presidential reforms, the articulation and implementation of a strategy for subnational governments.

Tegbe was also involved in fiscal policy restructuring at all levels of Government. He has worked with organisations such as the Nigerian Communications Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigeria Revenue Service, Shell, Huawei, General Electric, MTN, and Odu’a Group, among others.

Enikanolaiye a native of Igbagun, Kogi State, holds a First Class Degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and won the Dean’s Prize as the best student in his faculty. He also obtained a Master’s Degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos with Distinction.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August 1982 and rose to the position of Director. He was appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry in 2016, from which he retired on 4th August 2017 after 35 years in service.

As a career diplomat, Ambassador Enikanolaiye served in many of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions, notably Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Belgrade (Serbia), Ottawa (Canada) and London (UK). His last foreign service posting was as Nigeria’s Head of Mission in New Delhi (India).

Enikanolaiye was, until his appointment, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, on Foreign Affairs and International Relations in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.