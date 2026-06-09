IGP Deploys DIGs to Their Zones to Coordinate Ongoing Operations to Curb Growing Insecurity

*Assures families, Nigerians of efforts to secure safe return of Oriire school pupils, teachers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has deployed Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to their respective geopolitical zones as part of efforts to strengthen ongoing operations aimed at addressing the country’s growing security challenges.

According to the IGP, the deployment is designed to reinforce operational oversight, enhance intelligence-led policing and improve coordination among security personnel in tackling terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to restoring peace and public confidence through proactive and sustained security measures.

Speaking during a conference with Police strategic managers at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall in Abuja, Disu explained that the initiative was intended to bring senior leadership closer to the field and improve operational effectiveness across the country.

He said: “It is in furtherance of our operational objectives that I have approved the deployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police to their respective geopolitical zones with effect from Monday, 15th June, 2026. This initiative is designed to strengthen supervision, improve operational coordination, enhance accountability, and provide closer strategic oversight of policing activities within the zones.

“The Deputy Inspectors-General are expected to work closely with Assistant Inspectors-General and Commissioners of Police in ensuring that operational directives are effectively implemented and measurable results achieved. Let me make it clear that this deployment is not ceremonial. It is intended to bring leadership closer to the field, improve response mechanisms, and ensure that emerging security threats receive prompt and coordinated attention.”

As part of broader efforts to enhance inter-state security cooperation, the IGP also directed Commissioners of Police to establish cross-border patrols to prevent criminals from exploiting jurisdictional boundaries to evade arrest after committing offences.

Disu said: “In addition, I hereby direct all Commissioners of Police to immediately establish what I have termed ‘Handshake Patrols’ with Commissioners of Police in contiguous states. Criminals do not respect state boundaries. Too often, offenders exploit jurisdictional gaps by committing crimes in one state and escaping into another. This practice must be disrupted through deliberate collaboration and joint operational planning.

“Accordingly, Commissioners of Police are to establish coordinated patrols along all major entry and exit routes linking neighbouring states. Intelligence sharing mechanisms should be strengthened, operational communication channels kept open at all times, and joint responses initiated whenever circumstances require.”

Meanwhile, the IGP assured the families of the abducted Orrire school pupils and teachers, as well as Nigerians, that the police and other security agencies were working tirelessly to secure their safe return.

He said: “The abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State remains an active operation. I wish to assure their families and all Nigerians that the full operational capacity of the Force, in coordination with sister security agencies, has been committed to securing their safe return. We are making progress, and we will not rest until every child is brought home safely.

“In the same Oyo State axis, I wish to commend the gallant officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force for the successful rescue of Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her twin sons, Peter and Paul, who were abducted by criminal elements. Through sustained intelligence gathering, tactical operations, and the courage of our operatives, the victims were rescued unhurt and safely reunited with their family. This achievement once again demonstrates the critical importance of intelligence-led policing and community partnership in combating crime.”