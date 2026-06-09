Egwuonwu, the Man Who Built Anambra Rice Brand, Named Investor Of The Year

Chief Dr. Akai Egwuonwu, an industrialist from Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been nominated as Investor of the Year in recognition of his contributions to business development, job creation, and socio-economic growth in the Southeast.

Egwuonwu comes from a prominent business family with interests in food and beverage enterprises, including Odiche Bread established in 1958. He later pursued higher education in the United Kingdom, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Western International University, London, and a Master’s degree in Business Management from the University of East London, alongside several international certifications.

On returning to Nigeria, he invested heavily in agriculture, particularly rice production. He is associated with major brands such as Anambra Rice and Stine Rice, processed through his rice mills in Anambra State and distributed across the country. His investments have been credited with encouraging greater private sector participation in rice farming in the region.

Beyond agriculture, he has business interests in the downstream oil and gas sector through First Petroleum, as well as involvement in shipping. He also operates Zara Stores in Awka and Onitsha, retail outlets that employ hundreds of workers and distribute both local and imported goods.

Across his business portfolio, Egwuonwu provides employment for over 2,000 people nationwide. He has received several recognitions, including an honorary doctorate in Business Management from Tansian University, as well as commendations for adherence to labour standards.

He is also active in philanthropy, supporting education, small businesses, and vulnerable groups within his community and beyond. He holds a traditional title in Amichi and has been honoured by various community, religious, and political organisations.

The Investor of the Year award on Egwuonwu will be conferred at upcoming AMTY Awards billed to hold on the 18th of July,2026 at Awka, Anambra State.

According to AMTY 5th edition planning community Chair, Prof. Adaoma Igwedibia, “His nomination for the AMTY Award adds to a growing list of recognitions for his contributions to enterprise development and community impact in Anambra State and beyond.”