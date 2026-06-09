Akpoti-Uduaghan Secures FG Commitment to Expand CNG Infrastructure in Kogi

• As PCNGI moves to end acute gas scarcity affecting commercial transport operators

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has secured a commitment from the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) to establish additional Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations across Kogi State, following growing complaints over acute gas shortages that have disrupted commercial transportation activities in the state.

The intervention came after commercial tricycle operators in Kogi Central Senatorial District raised concerns over the worsening scarcity of CNG, blaming the situation on the inadequacy of the lone filling station currently serving the area despite increasing adoption of the federal government’s clean energy programme.

According to a statement issued by the senator’s media office on Monday, operators under the umbrella of the Kogi Central Tricycle Network lamented that the shortage had resulted in long queues, loss of productive hours and mounting economic hardship for transporters and commuters alike.

The operators reportedly argued that the single existing CNG facility could no longer cope with the growing demand generated by commercial riders who had embraced the government’s transition to cleaner and cheaper energy sources.

A spokesperson for the group was quoted as saying that the scarcity had become a major challenge across the district, urging authorities and political leaders to intervene urgently.

The public outcry drew the attention of Akpoti-Uduaghan, who immediately engaged the leadership of the PCNGI to seek a lasting solution to the problem.

The senator disclosed that she had personally discussed the matter with the Chairman of the PCNGI, Mr. Ismaeel Ahmed, and obtained assurances that efforts were already underway to facilitate the establishment of additional CNG stations across Kogi State.

She said the planned expansion would significantly improve access to CNG and help address the current supply gap confronting transport operators.

“My dear friend, Ismaeel Ahmed, who chairs the Presidential CNG Initiative, has assured me that his office is currently facilitating the establishment of a number of CNG stations across Kogi State. This will help bridge the supply gap and address the current scarcity,” she stated.

Confirming the development, the statement quoted Ahmed as saying that arrangements were being finalised to expand CNG infrastructure in the state through partnerships with private sector investors.

He noted that Kogi occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s gas value chain and remains a priority destination for investment because of its economic importance and location along major transportation routes.

According to him, the presence of the Ajaokuta gas hub, coupled with the state’s role as a key transit corridor, makes it an ideal location for the expansion of gas distribution infrastructure.

“Kogi State is home to the Ajaokuta gas hub, and because of its strategic location, heavy traffic volume and importance as a major transportation corridor, we will be bringing more gas stations along that route,” Ahmed said.

The commitment by the PCNGI has been welcomed by transport operators and residents, who expressed optimism that the proposed facilities would ease the persistent supply challenges that have affected daily transportation and economic activities in the state.

It further quoted stakeholders, urging the authorities to ensure the swift execution of the project, stressing that delays could further undermine the gains of the federal government’s clean energy transition programme.

The planned expansion is expected to strengthen the federal government’s drive towards cleaner energy adoption while providing commercial transport operators across Kogi State with more reliable and affordable access to CNG as an alternative fuel source.