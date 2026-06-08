PDP Expresses Concern Over Political Climate Ahead of Ekiti Governorship Poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, has expressed concern over the political atmosphere in the state ahead of the 2026 governorship election, calling for sustained efforts by stakeholders to preserve peace, strengthen democratic institutions and protect the rights of citizens to freely participate in the electoral process.

Speaking at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Ayodeji Ogunsakin, said recent developments in the state’s political space had generated anxiety among party members and supporters.

According to him, concerns had continued to grow within the opposition over reports of arrests, detentions and other incidents involving party supporters in some parts of the state, developments he said were contributing to apprehension among political actors ahead of the poll.

While reiterating the PDP’s commitment to peaceful political engagement, Ogunsakin stressed the need for political leaders, security agencies and public institutions to uphold democratic principles and guarantee an atmosphere in which citizens can freely exercise their constitutional rights.

“As political activities gather momentum ahead of the governorship election, all stakeholders must work collectively to prevent actions capable of increasing tension or undermining public confidence in the electoral process,” he said.