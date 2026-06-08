NSGF Chairman, Inuwa Yahaya Felicitates Emir of Gombe on 12th Anniversary on the Throne

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has joined royal family members, subjects, well-wishers and admirers in celebrating the Emir of Gombe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 12th anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the revered monarch as a dependable partner in governance, peacebuilding and development, citing the remarkable leadership qualities he has demonstrated since ascending the throne 12 years ago.

This is contained in a Press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli,

Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe and made available to journalists over the weekend.

The governor noted that the Emir has brought uncommon vision, dignity, innovation and excellence to traditional leadership, not only as the Emir of Gombe but also as Chairman of the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs.

He commended the royal father for his fatherly role, philanthropy, wisdom and forthrightness in the discharge of his responsibilities, describing him as a rallying point for unity, peace and progress in Gombe State.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who holds the traditional title of Dan Majen Gombe, praised the monarch for promoting peaceful coexistence among the diverse communities within his domain and across the state, while consistently inspiring his people through exemplary leadership and humility.

The governor also acknowledged the Emir’s commitment to education and human development, particularly through programmes aimed at supporting less privileged children to acquire quality education.

He added the monarch has continued to leverage his royal influence to attract meaningful development to his emirate and the state at large.

“As a traditional ruler of great wisdom and compassion, His Royal Highness has continued to play a pivotal role in strengthening harmony, promoting development and preserving the rich cultural heritage of our people,” the governor stated.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya beseeched Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect the Emir – and also grant him sound health, greater wisdom and many more years of peaceful and impactful reign.