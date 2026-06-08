Lawal: Certain Interests Plotted My Removal as SGF, ADC Must Remove Atiku

*Ex-VP’s camp react, says former SGF going bunkers

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has revealed how certain Northern interests plotted his removal from office under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a post on his Facebook page, Lawal said his close relationship with Buhari annoyed so many people who were beginning to fear the late former president was grooming him for something higher.

He said the contract to get him out was awarded to some Northern Senators, who proceeded to subcontract the assignment to their very well-known legislative hatchet men.

According to him, the legislative hatchet men recruited some sympathisers and collaborators in the executive branch of government and in the press.

He added that Buhari would not listen to the high powered delegation they sent to him in this regard, stressing that they had to get him out of the seat of the very SGF at all costs.

“They did all manners of things to make sure that I was removed. They felt that Buhari had no business appointing me because I was from the small tribe of Kilba and a Christian.

“I will save them the shame by not naming them here because the main contractor himself later apologised to me in the presence of three of our common friends.

“As a good Christian that I strive to be, I forgave him right there at the meeting and it has remained so ever since,” Lawal said.

The former SGF said Nigerians had a responsibility to interrogate the character and competence of those seeking the presidency.

“No, it is my right to interrogate the character and competence of someone who seeks to be my president. He is free to step down his ambition if he does not want to be so queried,” he said.

Lawal reiterated his opposition to Atiku’s presidential ambition and urged the ADC to consider presenting another candidate.

“Indeed I would urge ADC to replace this man with a more qualified candidate if they want to have any hope of winning the presidential election before INEC timetable runs out on them,” he said.

The former SGF said Nigerians have a responsibility to interrogate the character and competence of those seeking the presidency.

But reacting, Atiku’s Media aide, Paul Ibe, said, “We read with amusement but concern for the mental state of former SGF Babachir Lawal, his latest attempt at revisionism of his disgraceful public service record and failed efforts to cause the rigging of the ADC presidential primary.

“It is becoming obvious that Babachir Lawal is going bunkers possibly from the abuse of booze. Instead of addressing the issue of his ignominious role in presiding over a scam in which he allegedly extorted money to deliver the presidential ticket, but failed because those charged with the responsibility of conducting the election stopped him in his tracks, Babachir Lawal has resorted to personal attacks against Atiku Abubakar.

“Babachir Lawal may have been preoccupied with hitting the sauce but it is public record that the Waziri had always spoken against terrorist and banditry attacks and shown empathy to communities that were attacked.

“Despite the fact that Atiku Abubakar is Fulani from Adamawa, in the North East region, the ADC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, has frequently spoken out and forcefully too in condemnation of terrorist and banditry attacks and the escalating wave of kidnappings across Nigeria.

“When responding to these incidents, he often criticises the federal government and the leader of the government of the day, and in this dispensation, President Bola Tinubu, arguing that the country’s security architecture is collapsing and that officials rely on ‘empty statements’ rather than taking decisive, preventive action.

“It is also on record that the Waziri Adamawa advocates for an overhaul of Nigeria’s counterterrorism framework. He has frequently called on the National Assembly to pass legislation that would allow state governments to arm their own security outfits with modern weapons to complement overstretched federal forces.

“Atiku Abubakar has also highlighted the importance of localised efforts, urging community members to provide intelligence to security agencies and avoiding acting as informants for armed groups.”