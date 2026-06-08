  • Monday, 8th June, 2026

Cancer Survivors in Nigeria Facing Financial Hardship, Stigma, Says NCS 

Nigeria | 27 seconds ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja 

The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has said that many cancer survivors in Nigeria are still confronted by several challenges including stigma and financial hardship.

It noted that while advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment have improved survival outcomes globally, surviving cancer does not mark the end of the journey. 

A statement by the President/CEO Nigerian Cancer Society, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, to commemorate the National Cancer Survivors’ Day (NCSD) 2026, said that access to survivorship care remains limited in many parts of Nigeria. 

“For many survivors in Nigeria, life after treatment presents a new set of challenges that often receive inadequate attention.

“Cancer survivors in Nigeria continue to face significant financial hardship arising from high out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures, limited health insurance coverage, loss of income, and the economic burden placed on families during and after treatment.

“Many survivors exhaust their savings, incur debts, or struggle to meet basic needs while attempting to access essential follow-up care,” it said.

NCS said that beyond the financial burden, survivors “frequently encounter persistent physical and medical complications including chronic pain, fatigue, lymphedema, infertility, sexual and reproductive health challenges, nutritional difficulties, and long-term side effects associated with cancer treatment”. 

According to the Society, many cancer survivors also experience anxiety, depression, fear of recurrence, post-traumatic stress, and emotional exhaustion, often without access to adequate psychosocial support services.

“Social stigma remains a major concern. Misconceptions that associate cancer with curses, witchcraft, punishment, or hopelessness continue to fuel discrimination and isolation in some communities,” it said. 

NCS said that survivorship must be recognized as an integral component of cancer control and not merely an outcome of treatment.

“On this National Cancer Survivors Day, the Nigerian Cancer Society calls on the federal government, state governments, policymakers, healthcare institutions, development partners, private sector organizations, and civil society stakeholders to prioritize cancer survivorship within Nigeria’s health agenda,” it said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.