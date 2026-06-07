  • Sunday, 7th June, 2026

Okonjo-Iweala Loses Younger Brother 

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

The Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Delta State has been thrown into mourning following the death of Prince Ikechukwu Okonjo, younger brother of the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and a member of the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family.

The Palace Secretary, Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, announced the loss in a statement, saying the Prince passed away on May 30, 2026 (one week ago).

His Royal Majesty, Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, described the deceased as a devoted husband, loving father, cherished brother, and dedicated uncle whose death had created a deep void in the royal family and the kingdom.

The monarch said Prince Ikechukwu Okonjo was “a proud and irreplaceable member of the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family, whose roots run deep in the history, dignity and tradition of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.”

He noted that the late Prince would be remembered for his grace, humility, and commitment to family and community.

The monarch added that the memory of the deceased would endure in the hearts of all who knew him.

He said the deceased is survived by his wife, daughter, brothers, sisters and other relatives and extended the palace’s condolences to the bereaved family.

The Ogwashi-Uku king also called on the sons and daughters of the kingdom, both at home and in the diaspora, to keep the family in their prayers and support them during the period of mourning.

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