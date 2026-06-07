As Insecurity Continues to Hit Retired Generals 

Despite their several decades of exploits in warfare and other acts of gallantry, top retired military officers are not spared by the security challenges in Nigeria. Sunday Ehigiator chronicles a few unfortunate incidents of abduction and the killing of top military officers

Nigeria’s political landscape has long been marred by ethnic tensions and the proliferation of militia groups, non-state actors, bandits and terrorists whose activities have over the years undermined the lives of Nigerians.

While Nigerian soldiers have not been spared in this wave of violence, oftentimes losing their lives on the battlefields with terrorists, ironically retired officers who are supposed to be enjoying their peace, have also fallen victim. They are either killed, tortured, harassed or forced to pay ransom from the little money they have left. In some cases, they have to rely on contributions from friends and loved ones to stay alive. Below are some of the affected retired officers.

Major General Rabe Abubakar

Former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar (rtd) and his wife were reportedly travelling towards Katsina on Saturday, May 30, 2026, when gunmen intercepted their vehicle in Matazu Local Government Area and whisked the retired officer and his wife to an unknown location.

The driver was said to have escaped with gunshot wounds and is receiving treatment in the hospital. Maj-Gen Abubakar served as Director of Defence Information, the media arm of the Defence Headquarters, between 2015 and 2017. During his tenure, he was one of the military’s principal spokespersons and frequently briefed Nigerians on security operations across the country. At the time of filing this report, nothing has been heard from him.

Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga

On February 5, 2025, the former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), was abducted from his hometown in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, alongside nine other residents. However, after payment of ransom by his family, his abductors still held him captive for weeks. A close family member revealed that the kidnappers had called to demand more money, which he said was not given to them. There were conflicting figures regarding the ransom paid earlier. While some claimed the sum of N60 million was paid, sources indicated that the actual money paid for his release is thrice higher than that. The retired general eventually regained his freedom after spending 56 days in the hands of kidnappers.

Major General Idris Alkali

Major General Idris Alkali (rtd) was tragically abducted and killed in 2018 while travelling between Abuja and Bauchi State.

It was reported that on September 2, 2018, unknown gunmen attacked a shopping complex at Lafande community, Dura-Du district, Jos-South, Plateau State. During the attack, 11 people were killed, while several others were injured. The following morning, the youths in the area barricaded the roads in protest against the attack. As General Alkali was travelling on his Toyota Corolla car from Abuja to Bauchi through the Jos road without his driver and orderly, the general was stopped by the protesting youths. After he introduced himself, he was attacked and killed by the protesters, while his phones, cash and laptop were stolen. His body was later found on October 31, 2018, in an abandoned well in Guchwet, Shen, Jos South.

Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh (rtd), was assassinated in an ambush in December 2018. The retired military officer was returning from his farm along the Abuja-Keffi Road when gunmen rained bullets on his vehicle.

Shortly before his retirement, Badeh had led an onslaught that led to the killing of many members of the Boko Haram territory.

Major Gen. Richard Duru

Since his abduction in September 2023 till date, nothing has been heard about the whereabouts of Major Gen. Richard Duru (rtd). Duru, who later became the security adviser to the Imo State governor, was said to have been abducted along Bishops Court, Area 7 Orji/Uratta, Owerri North Local Government Area of the state, by gunmen who also snatched his black Mercedes-Benz GL 450 car with registration number LND 826 NG. Duru, a member of the 33rd Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), was reportedly killed by the gunmen after they had collected a ransom of $50,000 from his family. Till date, his body has not been found.

Major Gen. Hassan Ahmed

Gunmen killed the former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Hassan Ahmed on July 15, 2021. He was killed when his vehicle was attacked by gunmen while travelling along the Lokoja-Abuja road. Until his death, he served as a director at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Major Gen. Peter Ademokhai

After being shot by armed robbers on April 9, 1994, Major Gen. Peter Ademokhai (rtd), ex-GOC 1 Division of Nigerian Army, and ex-member of the defunct Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) was abducted at Iguoriakhi, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, April 23, 2009. He paid the ransom and was released after two days.

Major Gen. Joseph Aondo

On June 14, 2007, Major Gen. Joseph Aondo (rtd) was killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. He had been chairman of the political campaign group, Yar’Adua Associates. He was seized at the entrance to his house, driven five kilometres on the Kubwa expressway, and shot dead in his car.

Major Gen. Edet Akpan

A former Commandant of the Nigerian Army Education Corps and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major Gen. Edet Akpan (rtd), was kidnapped inside a church at his village, Iwok, in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, on January 31, 2010. He was held captive for five days and was freed on February 4.

Major Gen. Mohammed Shuwa

On November 2, 2012, former General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Mohammed Shuwa (rtd), who was also Federal Minister of Trade (1975 – 1979), was shot dead at his home in Maiduguri, Borno State, by suspected Boko Haram gunmen. He was 73.

Major Gen. Peter Unuode

On March 20, 2013, Major Gen. Peter Unuode (rtd), aged 67, and CEO, Bayam Security Guards Limited, was kidnapped in Ekiugbo, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was blindfolded, chained to a chair, and tortured. Kidnappers had initially demanded N50million, but later reduced it to N5million. The General was freed after three days, but the police had insisted that no ransom was paid.

Brig. Gen. Umar Uwuigbe

On September 20, 2011, Brig. Gen. Umar Uwuigbe (rtd) was hacked to death, and his wife seriously wounded by armed men who invaded their home in Iragon village, Badagry area of Lagos State.

Police said the killers were from the Benin Republic, who were working on the General’s farmland.

Brig. Gen. Sylvester K. Iruh

In April 2012, Brig. Gen. Sylvester K. Iruh (rtd) was killed by suspected hoodlums at a ‘black spot’ near the Berger Bridge on the outskirts of Lagos. His last posting was as the Commandant, Army Records, Lokoja, and he retired in January 2009.

Brig. Gen. Harold Udokwere

A three-man armed robbery gang had in June 2024, killed the national chairman of the Retired Members of Nigerian Armed Forces, Brig. Gen. Harold Udokwere (rtd).

The retired general was killed during an attack on his house located in the Kubusa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The robbers who killed Brig. Gen. Udokwere, N/5575 15th Regular Course, according to his wife, requested for her jewellery and took his husband’s pistol. The house security guard said he saw three of the robbers trying to force themselves into the compound. He said upon hearing the disturbing sounds and movement of the robbers, Udokwere opened the door, came down from the top floor of the duplex where his wife and two children were, and was immediately attacked and stabbed.

Col. Samaila Inusa

Col. Samaila Inusa was killed in Kaduna in March 2016. Investigation had revealed that he was likely killed the same day he was kidnapped because the body was found decomposing around Ajyaita village off Eastern Bypass Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The abductors were said to have intercepted the officer’s personal car and later dropped off his wife before leaving with him as they travelled along the Abuja-Kaduna road.

The kidnapping and killing of military personnel, whether serving or retired is a proof that the country is seriously bleeding. The powerful who used to feel safe behind their walls and sirens should now understand that the threat of insecurity has no bounds. The bandits are no longer afraid. They are confident.

It is time for federal government to wake up and do something drastic. A country where even Generals are no longer safe is a great threat.