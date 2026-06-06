Zverev Beats Mensik to Set up Cobolli Final

FRENCH OPEN

Alexander Zverev moved to within touching distance ‌of a maiden Grand Slam title, as the German fought past 26th seed ‌Jakub Mensik 7-5 6-2 3-6 6-3 yesterday to reach the ​French Open final again.

The 29-year-old, who has lost three major finals, including one at Roland ​Garros two years ago, has looked ‌sharp in Paris and faces Italian ​10th seed Flavio Cobolli, after he was handed a semi-final walkover after compatriot Matteo Arnaldi pulled out due to a virus.

A tight opening set on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier tilted Zverev’s way ​when he struck a backhand crosscourt winner n the 11th game to bring up a break point, and he nudged ahead with a delicate shot that ‌Mensik sent into the net.

The world No 3 sent down a powerful ace to pocket the first set and ‌asserted himself with an early break at the start of the second set, as the 20-year-old Mensik’s level briefly dipped in his maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

Sunday will be Zverev’s fourth slam final and second in Paris after he lost to Carlos Alcaraz from two-sets-to-one up two years ago.

He came even closer in his maiden final against Dominic Thiem at the US Open in 2020, blowing a two-set lead and losing in a deciding tie-break, while he was well beaten by Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final last year.

The second semi-final at Roland Garros didn’t take place yesterday, as Matteo Arnaldi ​withdrew ​against fellow Italian Cobolli because ‌of a ‌viral illness, organisers confirmed.

It will be ⁠Cobolli’s first Grand Slam final and ​he will enter the top 10 ​when the world rankings are released ​on Monday.

“It’s also tough for me, when ⁠he came to me an hour ago I almost cried,” Cobolli said.

“It’s something you don’t ⁠expect at all, I was ​ready to play this match. The only ​thing we’ll celebrate is breaking into the top 10.”

Meanwhile, a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned at the women’s French Open, and the showpiece will feature two first-time finalists in Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalinska.

Qualifier Maja Chwalinska will attempt to write the perfect ending to her French Open fairy tale in an unlikely final today, but in 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva she will be up against an opponent on a roll and close to completing a Grand Slam dream of her own.

Early exits for marquee ‌names including defending champion Coco Gauff, four-time winner Iga Swiatek and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka opened the door for a new cast of contenders, and both ​Andreeva and Chwalinska have seized their chances.