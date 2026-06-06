Young Minds Drive Conversation at Toyota Motor Show

Bennett Oghifo

Toyota Nigeria Limited turned the spotlight on young minds on the second day of its ongoing Toyota Motor Show in Lagos, as students and young professionals engaged in a thrilling debate and quiz competition designed to promote automotive innovation and stimulate interest in technology-driven mobility solutions.

The youth-focused programme, held on Wednesday at The Podium, Lekki, attracted enthusiastic participants who showcased intelligence, creativity and analytical skills in contests that kept the audience captivated throughout the day.

The highlight of the event was a fiercely contested debate between two teams of young participants who impressed judges and spectators alike with their eloquence, confidence and ability to marshal convincing arguments.

After a closely fought contest, Team A, comprising Robinson Goodness, Esabu Blessing and Igbayisemore Tony, emerged victorious, narrowly defeating Team B made up of Akinware Breakthrough, Yusuf Rahimat and Dawn Ijaware.

The winning team received a cash prize of N600,000, while the runners-up went home with N300,000.

The quiz competition also generated excitement, with six contestants battling through multiple rounds of questions. Three participants were eliminated in the opening stages before the contest narrowed to a gripping final round focused largely on Toyota vehicle models and automotive knowledge.

The audience watched in admiration as the finalists displayed remarkable speed, accuracy and composure in their efforts to outsmart one another.

At the end of the contest, Feyisetan Tolase Emmanuel emerged champion and received N250,000, while Ayorinde Bolarinwa secured second place and was rewarded with N150,000.

Award-winning actor/social advocate, Kate Henshaw, who chaired the panel of judges, praised the contestants for their impressive performances and commitment to learning.

She expressed delight at the confidence, intelligence and creativity displayed by the young people, adding that the future remained bright when knowledge and innovation are encouraged.

Also on the panel was Toyota Nigeria Limited’s Head of Dealer Development and Special Duties, Henry Ojuoko, who said the programme reflected Toyota’s commitment to nurturing future innovators.

According to him, beyond selling vehicles, the TNL wants to inspire curiosity and encourage young Nigerians to explore opportunities in technology, mobility and innovation.

According to the organisers, the second day of the exhibition was deliberately dedicated to students and young professionals as part of efforts to raise awareness about automotive innovation and stimulate youth participation in discussions around the future of transportation.

The day’s activities also featured Somadina Anyama popularly called Soma – TV personality/brand influencer/actor, who joined the panel and Toyota team in the interactive section.

The Toyota Motor Show, which commenced on June 2, is the third edition of the exhibition organised by Toyota Nigeria Limited. The four-day event offers visitors opportunities to explore the company’s latest vehicle models, participate in interactive sessions, enjoy test drives and access free vehicle diagnostic services.

Visitors also experienced Toyota’s latest mobility solutions while test-driving selected models including the Camry, RAV4 and Hilux, among others.

The exhibition will conclude on Saturday with another live recording of Toyota’s PodCARst, featuring social media influencer Ride With Mee, alongside entertainment activities, outdoor games, prizes and additional test-drive sessions.

Toyota Nigeria said the event underscores its commitment to deepening engagement with customers and the wider public through education, innovation and direct interaction with the brand.